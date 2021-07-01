The Most Rude Driver by State | Bank Rate

We all encountered a rude driver on the road. From time to time, it may seem that your state has more than its fair share. But which state actually has the most rude drive? Bankrate has done some research to determine which states can use a little polite training from the DMV.guess so Drivers in California, Nevada, Florida, Oregon and New Mexico are the most rude. Some states are more polite to drivers based on our research Vermont, Nebraska, Maine, Minnesota, Delaware.

Bankrate Insight States ranked as rude generally tend to have the most rude drivers.

Even states that are considered optimal for good driving patterns and habits can have a high percentage of rude drivers.

There seem to be few rude drivers in states that are considered somewhat isolated and quiet, such as Vermont and Maine. In states with big cities and popular tourist destinations, such as California and Nevada, there seem to be many rude drivers.

The most rude driver by state

When ranking states according to the best and worst drivers, the state with the worst drivers is not always the one with the most rude drivers.So we used Some studiesDetermine which states have the most and least rude drivers, including the other rankings of the most rude drivers, and the rankings of the states with the most rude and worst drivers.

Here’s a state-by-state ranking of the most rude drivers in the United States

Status Rude driving score * Ranking California 29 1 Nevada twenty two 2 Florida 40 3 Oregon 63 Four New Mexico 66 Five Tennessee 67 6 Washington 67 7 Arizona 69 8 Alaska 72 9 Maryland 74 Ten Virginia 74 11 Missouri 75 12 Rhode Island 75 13 Texas 76 14 Colorado 79 15 Georgia 80 16 Michigan 84 17 Wisconsin 86 18 Mississippi 89 19 Oklahoma 92 20 New jersey 85 twenty one Illinois 94 twenty two Indiana 97 twenty three Kentucky 97 twenty four Alabama 98 twenty five Louisiana 98 26 Ohio 100 27 Arkansas 103 28 New York 102 29 South Carolina 106 30 Connecticut 108 31 Pennsylvania 109 32 Massachusetts 105 33 Wyoming 110 34 North dakota 115 35 Hawaii 122 36 South dakota one two Three 37 West Virginia 124 38 Iowa 125 39 Idaho 128 40 Kansas 132 41 Montana 133 42 Utah 128 43 New Hampshire 142 44 North Carolina 142 45 Delaware 137 46 Minnesota 154 47 Maine 168 48 Nebraska 173 49 Vermont 191 50

* The lower the rude driving score, the higher the ranking of the most rude drivers.See us methodology Click here for details on how to evaluate each state.

State with the most rude drivers

Based on a review of data on the most rude drivers by state, general rudeness, bad driving patterns and habits, the five states with the most rude drivers are California, Nevada, Florida, Oregon, and Delaware.

California

According to our research, California has some of the most rude drivers in the country. California is just one of the list of driver rude states we surveyed, but Zippia.com and YouGov.com rank California 5th and 7th, respectively, for overall general rudeness. It is attached. This also reflects rude driving behavior.

In the case of California, our findings on high levels of rudeness reflect California’s ranking as one of the worst states for bad drivers. 1 2019 study The driver in Sacramento, California has determined that he is actually the worst driver in the country.We support these findings Thinking The combination of that reckless and uncaring driving and the involvement of higher than average alcohol can lead to rude driving.

Nevada

Nevada is close to second for the most rude drivers in the United States. The state ranks high in all three categories: rude drivers, general rudeness, and bad driving. In fact, Nevada ranks second in the 2021 World Population Review’s Bad Driving Index. In addition, the state ranks fourth in YouGov.com’s state rankings, according to general rudeness. Taken together, it makes sense that Nevada is ranked 9th in one of the above columns for driver rudeness.

Being observed Nevada is a kind of perfect storm for bad drivingIn a rapidly changing population, perhaps with many new arrivals to the state unfamiliar with state roads. On top of this, the heavy tourism industry, and at least in some parts of the state, has a party atmosphere with heavy drinking, and it’s not surprising that poor, reckless, and rude driving rates are high.

Florida

Switching to the East Coast puts Florida in third place for the most rude drivers in our research. Florida didn’t list in one of the reports we looked at for the most rude drivers, but Sunshine was ranked and most in other surveys we looked at for the most rude drivers. It appeared in the top half of the rude state rankings. Combining that with the look near the top of the list of both studies we’ve searched for the worst driving, Florida drivers don’t seem polite.

Given that Florida ranks second in the most expensive countries Average annual premium for car insurance With full coverage insurance of $ 2,364, the state may not provide the driver with the most friendly environment.

Oregon

Surprisingly, Oregon was the most rude driver on our state list and ranked fourth. States appeared in the top half of one of the studies we looked at for the most rude drivers, and also in the top half of the rankings for both the most rude states and the worst drivers.

New Mexico

New Mexico concludes our top five states for the most rude drivers. The state wasn’t too bad in the studies we looked at for rude drivers, but it was ranked as the 21st most rude state and ranked in the top 20 in both of the worst driver studies we looked at. I did.

State with the fewest rude drivers

On the more comfortable side, the following states have created a list of the top six states with the fewest rude drivers.

Vermont

If you need a more polite driving experience, Vermont is for you. Vermont was ranked low in one of the most rude driver studies we examined, but was ranked near the bottom of the list of states with the most rude and worst drivers. .. Therefore, in a Bryden and Sullivan survey, the ranking of rude driving as the sixth worst state appears to be outliers. Therefore, we examined multiple surveys to determine the “rude driver” score for each state.

Nebraska

The Great Plains seems to be a good place to drive when passing through Nebraska. Nebraska is ranked as the second state on the list with the fewest rude drivers.

Nebraska did not appear in our survey of the most rude drivers and was ranked near the bottom of the most rude states and worst drivers.

Maine

Maine is close to the bottom of all rankings for the most rude and worst-driver states, and fits a similar reputation for the moderation they enjoy. Perhaps the beautiful countryside and the generally slow pace of life contribute to a generally friendly drive on the road.

Minnesota

To In January 2021, Minnesota won the ranking It shows that it was the state with the best drivers in the United States. This is good news for the state, and only three years ago it was ranked as the sixth worst state for good drivers by another source. It also shows how fast things change and sometimes reflects the nature of subjective research. In our study, Minnesota is highly regarded for its low rudeness scale.

Delaware

Delaware rounds the top five states with the fewest rude drivers. The state was ranked 7th in one of the most rude driver studies we examined and 15th in the most rude state studies we investigated, but with other most rude driver studies. Scores in both studies of the worst drivers are on our list as a generally friendly place to drive that won it.

methodology

Bankrate surveyed five individual data surveys related to driving rudeness, overall rudeness, and bad driving to identify the most rude drivers by state. We assigned numbers to each state by summing the ranks of each state in these five surveys.

The state with the lowest rating was ranked high as a state with rude drivers because it was ranked high in the list of surveys on the above behaviors. On the other hand, the state with the highest rating was ranked lower in the ranking list of the states with the highest rating. Bad behavior) was ranked low on the list of states with rude drivers.

The data sources are: