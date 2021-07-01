Cases of zygomycosis, fatalities significantly reduced in Jharkhand

The state has not reported any casualties caused by zygomycosis in the last two weeks and has recorded the highlights of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP). So far, the state has reported 26 deaths from zygomycosis, with the last casualties occurring on June 17, about 14 days ago.

Jharkhand has witnessed a significant reduction in deaths from covid-induced zygomycosis and fungal infections. This was reported by the state as an epidemic last week following a report by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).

Health officials said Thursday that seven confirmed and eleven suspected cases of fungal infections have been reported in the state over the past 14 days, indicating a gradual decline in cases of mucor disease. ..

IDSP data also show that recovery rates have jumped from about 45% two weeks ago to almost 70%. Of the 86 confirmed cases of infection reported in the state, at least 60 patients recovered. However, at least 64 people in the state were under surveillance after suspected zygomycosis.

“Currently, the recovery rate for zygomycosis is over 69% and the case fatality rate is significantly reduced. However, we are satisfied because early diagnosis helps save many lives and prevent complications. I can’t afford to do it, “said Dr. Siddharth Tripathi, Node Officer, Department of Information, Education and Communications (IEC) at the Ministry of Health.

According to health department records, Rancho reported 31 confirmed cases of zygomycosis and 8 deaths. This is the highest in the state. East Singhbhum reported 20 cases and 5 casualties, and Dhanbad reported 6 cases and 2 deaths. At least three of the four patients with zygomycosis found in Langal were unable to survive. Hazaribag also reported 4 cases and 3 casualties. Koderma and Vocaloid each reported three cases.

Although black mold cases and deaths have declined in the state, doctors have warned of complacency. Those who are experiencing symptoms of zygomycosis, especially Covid survivors and people with diabetes, should see a doctor immediately, they said.

“Symptoms of fever, stuffy nose, and partial swelling of the face should not be underestimated,” said Dr. Vinod Kumar, a civil surgeon at Ranch.

Mucor disease is a rare infection caused by exposure to mucor mold found in soil, plants, fertilizers, and rotten fruits and vegetables. Treatment lines include surgery and administration of antifungal drugs, primarily amphotericin B. Thousands of Covid-induced zygomycosis have been reported in India in the last few months, and doctors have claimed to use high doses of steroids to treat severe cases. One of the reasons for the surge was Covid patients.