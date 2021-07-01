West Nile Virus Detected in Butte County Mosquito Pool – Chico Enterprise-Record





OROVILLE — The West Nile virus is currently active in Butte County after three groups of mosquitoes known as mosquito pools collected at county-wide sites have been tested positive for the virus. Butte County’s Mosquito and Vector Control District said in a Thursday press release that it was the first positive indicator of West Nile virus in the county in 2021 and that it was time for increased viral activity throughout the state. Stated. West Nile virus has been identified in each subsequent year since it first reached Butte County in 2004. During that period, 253 inhabitants were infected with the virus, 9 of whom died. In the release, Matthew Ball, District Manager for Butte County Mosquitoes and Vector Management District, said, “County residents should be aware that WNV is active and avoid mosquito bites by the necessary means. Is essential. ” “People are encouraged to play their part in preventing mosquitoes from breeding by inspecting and removing all accumulated water from their property.” The virus usually spreads from May to October, when mosquitoes are most common. Mosquitoes become infected with the virus when they eat infected birds and spread the virus when they try to be bitten by another host. In addition to birds and humans, horses are also affected by the West Nile virus. Horses have a high mortality rate after getting sick, so owners are advised to make sure their horses are vaccinated against the West Nile virus. The Butte County Mosquitoes and Vector Management District said the following precautions could reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses. Avoid spending time outside when mosquitoes are active, especially at dusk and dawn

If you need to be outdoors when mosquitoes are active, wear long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Socks and shoes

Socks and shoes Before going outdoors, DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or

Lemon eucalyptus according to the instructions on the label

Lemon eucalyptus according to the instructions on the label Make sure you have a screen that fits snugly on the door and window.Screen repair or replacement

There are tears and holes

There are tears and holes Eliminate all standing water on your property that can support mosquito breeding

Report water stagnation to Butte County Mosquito and Vector Management District

If you have important mosquitoes, please contact the Butte County Mosquitoes and Vector Management District

Problems with where you live, work, and / or play Supporting West Nile virus surveillance is encouraged by reporting dead birds that may have died within the last 48 hours. To report dead birds that may be accepted for testing, call 1-877-968-2473 or visit the California Public Health Service website. www.westnile.ca.gov.. Individuals should be aware of the location and condition of the bird before seeking further instructions. There is no evidence that dealing with live or dead birds can infect the virus, but individuals should not attempt to catch or handle birds. The public is also advised to report where mosquito breeding is suspected and mosquito activity. Reports can be made by phone to Butte County Mosquito and Vector Management District (530-533-6038 or 530-342-7350) or online. www.ButteMosquito.com..

