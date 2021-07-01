Mosquitoes found in West Nile virus in Taylor and Granger





Two separate mosquito trap samples collected in the cities of Granger and Taylor were tested positive for West Nile virus. A positive sample of Granger was taken from a trap site near Northern Colorado Street, according to a Thursday news release from Williamson County and the Urban Health District. The last positive sample collected at this location was June 2. Taylor’s positive sample was taken from a trap site near Murphy Park on a veteran drive. This is the first time a positive sample has been collected at this location. read: Williamson County found the earliest set of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus The city of Taylor sprays pesticides on Friday and Saturday nights near a mile of positive samples along the right of way and in public parks. The chemical used was a pyrethrin-based pesticide, Release said. Pyrethrin is a chemical substance contained in chrysanthemum. Both Taylor and Granger will carry out enhanced surveillance and testing to increase public engagement and education, Release said. West Nile fever infections include fever, headaches, body aches, rashes on the skin of the trunk, and swollen lymph nodes. People over the age of 50 and / or have a weakened immune system are at increased risk of serious symptoms such as stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and rarely death, the release said. I will. More:Here’s how to prevent the biggest backyard buzz kills in summer: Here are some tips for eliminating potential mosquito breeding areas and avoiding mosquito bites. Drain water from flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so that there is no place for mosquitoes to breed and dispose of water that cannot be drained.

We use insect repellents registered with the EPA.

Wear long sleeves and trousers outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk. For more information, please visit the Health District website at: wcchd.org Alternatively, visit the Texas Health Department West Nile website. txwestnile.org..

