Extensive DNA research has discovered rare genetic mutations that prevent obesity.Science

iStock.com/Rostislav_Sedlacek



Along Rodrigo Perez Ortega Christmas. 1, 2021, 2:00 PM

For some people, the amount of exercise or diet does not interfere with the kilogram. For others, thinning occurs naturally. Now scientists may know one of the reasons. In one of the most comprehensive studies of obesity genetics to date, the research team has identified rare genetic variants that protect lucky carriers from gaining weight.

Sadaf Farooqi, an obesity researcher at the University of Cambridge who was not involved in the study, states that the study is a “tour de force of genetics.” Geneticists generally look for mutations that cause disease, but people can also carry subtly different versions of genes that promote health. Sequence studies are usually small, so it is very difficult to find rare mutants that provide protection against the disease, Farooqi said. However, she adds, such mutants could lead to new drug targets.

At least 2.8 million people die each year from overweight and clinical obesity.Obesity includes type 2 diabetes, heart disease, some cancers, and even Severe COVID-19..

Diet and exercise can help obese people lose weight, but genetics also has a strong influence on whether a person develops the disease. Studies focused on people with extreme obesity have identified common genetic mutations such as “broken” copies. MC4R Genes related to appetite regulation — increase the likelihood that people will be overweight. Thousands of genetic mutations have been found in other studies, each with a slight effect on body weight. Together, they can greatly increase the likelihood of obesity.

In a new study, researchers sequenced the genomes of more than 640,000 people from Mexico, the United States, and the United Kingdom, focusing only on exome, which is part of the genome encoding the protein. This is “a huge amount of work,” says Ruth Ruth, a human geneticist at the University of Copenhagen who is not involved in the study. Many research participants have provided “very high resolution to reach the rarest variants,” she says, as thousands of pixel photographs reveal details of the scene.

Next, researchers looked for mutations in genes associated with a lower or higher body mass index (BMI) that are most commonly accepted, even if obesity measurements are incomplete. .. Of the 16 genes associated with BMI, 5 encoded cell surface proteins known as G protein-coupled receptors. In addition to the evidence that they affect weight, scientists have found that all five of these genes are expressed in the hypothalamus, the brain region that regulates hunger and metabolism.

One variant of these genes— GPR75— It had the greatest impact on BMI.Individuals with mutations that inactivated one copy of that gene He weighed an average of 5.3 kilograms and was half as likely to become obese. Compared to the working version, researchers today Science ..

To see how GPR75 Researchers who influenced weight gain designed mice to lack a working copy of the gene. When fed a high-fat diet, rodents lost 44% of body weight compared to control mice. The modified mice also had better control of blood glucose and were more sensitive to insulin.

Still, GPR75 Mutants that inactivate genes are rare: only 1 in 3000 seems to have them. “It affects a very small group of people in the world,” says Giles Yeo, a Cambridge geneticist who wasn’t involved in the study.Fact of lack of GPR75 He says that the clear and powerful protective effect of mice suggests that it is involved in the metabolic pathways associated with obesity. “”[That] It teaches us many new biology that can affect everyone in the world. “

Such, GPR75 Scientists say it has potential potential drug discovery targets. There are two proven molecules that activate the GPR75 receptor, but drugs that turn it off may offer new dosing options for patients suffering from obesity.

The study also shows that “it is possible to generalize this approach to other traits and illnesses,” such as type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders, said the Regeneron Genetics Center’s genetic epidemiologist, who led the study. Says Luca Lotta.

Still, for Loos, the real value of research lies in the scale of the sequence. “We have confirmed that a huge sample size is needed to study complex diseases such as obesity.”