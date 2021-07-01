Researchers question genetic risk scores to choose “healthier” embryos

AMore people are looking to in vitro fertilization to help with pregnancy, many companies are taking advantage of this opportunity by providing screening services, and hopeful parents of genetic abnormalities and life-threatening illnesses We allow you to select the embryo that is least likely to give birth to a baby.

But, Report A group of researchers published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, especially because some companies appear to be pushing for screening of traits such as cognitive ability beyond predicting illness. We question the strength and ethical implications of risk screening services.

The report states that among geneticists, legal scholars, and ethicists, applying genetic research to create risk scores and selecting embryos is less incomplete and less robust than patients and businesses think. It emphasizes the concern that it may be possible. The author also outlines strategies for businesses and clinicians to use when communicating with parents who are trying to use these tools.

“The calculated risk score needs to be measured with very large salts,” said I. Glencohen, a Harvard Law School professor who specializes in health law and bioethics and was not involved in the study.

Genetic testing has come a long way since the days of testing genes that cause a single disease, such as cystic fibrosis or Tay-Sachs disease. The proliferation of studies linking multiple genetic variations to specific traits and diseases has led scientists to analyze many small genetic differences throughout the human genome. Polygene risk score, The probability that an individual will suffer from a particular characteristic, condition, or illness.

These scores are frequently provided by 23andMe and other companies. Used by adults To identify the risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes and breast cancer. However, genetic testing companies are now offering them to individuals undergoing in vitro fertilization to help them choose the embryos to implant.

Companies like OrchidWith the motto “Bring a healthy baby”, we provide genetic counseling including this kind of analysis. The other is called genome prediction, PGT-P, Or a type of report card with pre-implantation genetic testing for polygene disorders, risk probabilities for schizophrenia, cancer, and heart disease.

“I felt it happened pretty quickly. First one company, then two, then three. He is an assistant professor at the Geisinger’s Center for Translation Bioethics and Healthcare Policy and research. The author, Michelle Meyer, said:

Beyond the boom in the number of such services, researchers are more ambitious about how businesses can help predict other aspects of a child’s future, such as cognitive skills, education, and income. I’m worried that I can do it. The author of the report claims that Genomic Prediction promoted screening for intellectual disabilities in December 2020, but such claims are not currently displayed on its website. “This is a kind of science fiction novel that’s hitting us right now,” said Anna Lewis, a researcher at the Edmond J. Safra Ethics Center at Harvard University, who wasn’t involved in the report.





Until recently, Genomic Prediction did not respond to STAT requests to confirm that it provided this service. When the New Jersey-based company was founded in 2017, Patrick Turley, an assistant professor at the University of Southern California and the first author of the new report, what the authors call “embryo selection based on multigene scores.” I knew I needed to investigate. ESPS). The company was one of the first companies to offer screening for embryonic polygene risk scores rather than adults.

“Therefore, you need to actually calculate some numbers to discuss the potential benefits and risks you actually expect, what you know and don’t know about the service, and the ethical questions around you. I thought, “Turley recalled.

In this paper, Turley and his co-authors investigate the risks and benefits and use simulations to point out several factors that reduce the predictive ability to use polygene risk scores to select embryos. ..

Most important of their concern is that most of the genetic research used to predict risk is done by individuals with European ancestry. The author’s simulations show that the risk of conditions such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes is different when considering diverse ancestors.

Studies are also conducted using individuals from different families who are genetically more diverse than people from the same family. In contrast, for IVF, the process examines embryonic genes from the same parent. This is because there is much less variation between genes and therefore between risk scores.

Substantial interactions between genes and their environment can also affect the risk of an individual’s illness or certain traits. For example One study We found a relationship between genetic variation and the use of hormonal contraceptives in the development of breast cancer. These interactions make risk score predictions stronger for individuals in the same environment.

When choosing from two genetically similar embryos that end up in the same environment, the authors say that the odds of them developing a particular trait may not be very different. One study For example, as quoted in the report, we found that the difference between embryo selection and randomly selected embryo height for short stature was only about 1 inch. “There are many things you can do to make the benefits of something like embryo selection smaller than you think,” Taree said.

Both Orchid and Genomic Prediction have told STAT that they will not screen for education or IQ scores. Genome prediction emphasizes that even the slightest difference in risk between embryos can make sense. “In our opinion, these are important benefits for IVF families. Families with a history of illness will benefit further,” Laurent Christian Asker Melchior Tellier, CEO of Genomic Prediction, emailed STAT. I will.

Another issue for report authors is the unintended consequences of trying to select traits that are usually affected by multiple genes. For example, using genetic research data, researchers ran a simulation to “select” embryos based on their educational background scores. Doing so has been found to increase the risk of developing bipolar disorder, probably due to the duplication of genetic signals in these results.

“Who knows how many other types of results can be dragged if people start adopting the service?” Taree said.

Unintended consequences can permeate society beyond the individual level. Gabriel Lazaro Munoz, an assistant professor at the Baylor College of Medicine’s Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy, said that selecting embryos to avoid the development of certain traits or conditions, such as intellectual disability, would send a message. It was. In the report. “In a sense, these companies say that these embryos are worth living.”

In vitro fertilization and genetic screening are expensive and not covered by insurance, according to Cohen, so using risk scores for embryo selection in this way also affects social justice. “You will make what you have and what you don’t.”

According to experts, businesses need to thoroughly convey these nuances to their customers. The report author provides a list of recommendations for companies to communicate with their customers about risk scores, such as emphasizing the volatility of forecasts and suggesting reductions in absolute risk rather than relative risk. I am. The latter can exaggerate the importance of the difference. “Even scientists have a hard time understanding the nuances surrounding the potential risks and benefits of such services,” says Tarley.

Researchers also urged government regulation of these companies in the United States. “This is an essentially unregulated market and is very noteworthy,” Lewis said. The Federal Trade Commission requires companies to avoid misleading consumers, and the author has asked agencies to make sure that the services offered by genetic testing companies are transparent. According to the author, this may mean that the FTC needs to establish what it considers to be sufficient scientific evidence to support its claim and ensure that the company adheres to it. ..

But the more pressing concern is that “science is in its premature stage and we need to think, talk and collect evidence more.” “At least at the individual level, it’s not yet clear what the risks are.”