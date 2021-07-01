Health
Frontline healthcare professionals getting COVID-19 booster with influenza vaccine from September
Booster vaccines are offered in a two-stage program along with an annual influenza vaccination program.
Frontline medical and long-term care workers alongside millions of the most vulnerable people COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) A booster vaccination will be provided from September.
The· news Following tentative advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), booster vaccines provide the protection the vaccine provides to those most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 months before winter. We recommend that you can strengthen it.
Booster vaccines are offered in a two-stage program along with an annual influenza vaccination program.
The final JCVI advice, published prior to September, takes into account the latest epidemiological conditions, additional scientific data from trials such as Cov-Boost, real-time monitoring of vaccine efficacy, and new mutations. I will.
Influenza is an additional problem.
Professor Jonathan Van-Tham, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom, explains that JCVI, in addition to COVID-19, is expected to revive the traditional winter virus and is now mitigating its blockade.
“The ability to manage COVID-19 with less or no restrictions depends heavily on the continued success of the vaccination program. At the forefront of COVID-19 booster vaccination, immunity We want to minimize the possibility of loss of vaccine protection due to weakness or mutation, especially in the coming autumn and winter.
“Low or no restrictions mean that other respiratory viruses, especially the flu, are coming back and are likely to become an additional problem this winter, thus ensuring protection against the flu. , Should maintain protection against COVID-19. “
Professor Vantam continued. “Of course, we need to act on the data. This advice is tentative and will change from now on to September as more data from the vaccine booster study JCVI will consider in the summer. Remember that there is a possibility, but JCVI clearly points to a wide range of travel directions that I have agreed to and accepted by the Minister. “
Winter is coming.
Plan announcement, new health Social care Sajid Javid said: “The incredible vaccine deployment has already saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented millions of infections, regained control of the pandemic, relaxed blockade restrictions, and returned to normal as soon as possible. I can do it.
“We welcome this interim advice. It will help us prepare for the fall. We look forward to the final advice of the Commission.
“We need to learn to live with this virus. Our first COVID-19 vaccination program is to restore the freedom of this country, and our booster program protects this freedom. We are working with NHS to provide this program quickly so that we can maintain the protection of people during the winter. “
Sources
2/ https://nursingnotes.co.uk/news/frontline-health-and-care-workers-to-get-covid-19-booster-alongside-the-flu-vaccine-from-september/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]