Frontline healthcare professionals getting COVID-19 booster with influenza vaccine from September

Booster vaccines are offered in a two-stage program along with an annual influenza vaccination program.

Frontline medical and long-term care workers alongside millions of the most vulnerable people COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) A booster vaccination will be provided from September.

The· news Following tentative advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), booster vaccines provide the protection the vaccine provides to those most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 months before winter. We recommend that you can strengthen it.

The final JCVI advice, published prior to September, takes into account the latest epidemiological conditions, additional scientific data from trials such as Cov-Boost, real-time monitoring of vaccine efficacy, and new mutations. I will.

Influenza is an additional problem.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tham, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom, explains that JCVI, in addition to COVID-19, is expected to revive the traditional winter virus and is now mitigating its blockade.

“The ability to manage COVID-19 with less or no restrictions depends heavily on the continued success of the vaccination program. At the forefront of COVID-19 booster vaccination, immunity We want to minimize the possibility of loss of vaccine protection due to weakness or mutation, especially in the coming autumn and winter.

“Low or no restrictions mean that other respiratory viruses, especially the flu, are coming back and are likely to become an additional problem this winter, thus ensuring protection against the flu. , Should maintain protection against COVID-19. “

Professor Vantam continued. “Of course, we need to act on the data. This advice is tentative and will change from now on to September as more data from the vaccine booster study JCVI will consider in the summer. Remember that there is a possibility, but JCVI clearly points to a wide range of travel directions that I have agreed to and accepted by the Minister. “

Winter is coming.

Plan announcement, new health Social care Sajid Javid said: “The incredible vaccine deployment has already saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented millions of infections, regained control of the pandemic, relaxed blockade restrictions, and returned to normal as soon as possible. I can do it.

“We welcome this interim advice. It will help us prepare for the fall. We look forward to the final advice of the Commission.

“We need to learn to live with this virus. Our first COVID-19 vaccination program is to restore the freedom of this country, and our booster program protects this freedom. We are working with NHS to provide this program quickly so that we can maintain the protection of people during the winter. “