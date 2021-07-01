Vaccination is required even if COVID infection is confirmed





Detroit – New research from Cleveland Clinic People who had confirmed cases COVID You don’t have to be vaccinated, but researchers said it wasn’t all. Opinions are the nature of science that evolves with more research, Cleveland Clinic The title can be out of context and needs discussion and clarification. This treatise recently published “Necessity of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccination of previously infected individuals. “ Some media reports suggest that previously infected people do not need to be vaccinated. This study compared COVID-19 infections in previously unvaccinated employees with previously recorded COVID infections with vaccinated employees. Advertising They found that there was no difference in new infection rates between groups. Their conclusion is that “people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 are less likely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination, and vaccines are a safer priority than those who have never been infected before. I can do it. “ read: Michigan COVID Vaccine Sweepstakes: Who Can Participate, How to Register, Prize List, Details What they were essentially saying was that when vaccines were scarce, people who had never been infected should be vaccinated first. Currently, there is no shortage of vaccines in the United States. “This information may help guide vaccination efforts in countries with limited or limited vaccine supply. This is still a new virus and more. Research is needed. It is important to remember that this study was performed in a younger and healthier population than the general population. In addition, how long the immune system is protected from reinoculation after COVID-19. I don’t know if it’s possible. Even if you’ve previously tested positive, you can safely get the COVID-19 vaccine. We recommend that you give it to all qualified people. “ Cleveland Clinic The bottom line is that people infected with COVID-19 appear to have developed nature maintenance for a period of time. Advertising What we know now is that vaccines are recommended, even if you have been infected before. read more Do you have questions about coronavirus?Ask Dr. McGeorge

