The first West Nile virus of the season detected in Medford mosquito samples





Health officials in Massachusetts say the first case of West Nile virus this season was detected in a sample of Medford mosquitoes on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Public Health Institute confirmed the existence of the sample on Thursday, the State Public Health Service reported in a news release. According to the DPH, no human or animal cases of West Nile virus or Easter horse encephalitis (EEE) have been detected this year, and there is currently no increased risk level after this week’s discovery. “The first West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes of the season have always shown that it’s time to take steps to prevent mosquito bites,” DPH Deputy Commissioner Margret Cook said in a statement. I will. “WNV is part of the Massachusetts summer. When heading for this long vacation weekend, WNV can cause serious illness, but there are simple things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones. It’s important to remember. “ It usually infects humans by being bitten by infected mosquitoes, and the virus was detected in eight people last year. In 2018, there were 49 human cases, the most reported in the state in a year. People over the age of 50 are at increased risk of serious illness, but the DPH warned that the West Nile virus can infect people of all ages. Symptoms include illnesses such as fever and the flu. Severe illness is rare. “Preventive tools include using mosquito repellents containing EPA-registered ingredients as directed on the label, wearing clothing to reduce exposed skin when the weather permits, and mosquitoes. State epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown said in a statement that it involves draining standing water to prevent breeding and repairing window screens to keep mosquitoes out. For more information Arbovirus monitoring information website Alternatively, call the DPH Epidemiology Department (617-983-6800).

