Everything you know about COVID boosters

Morsa Images / Getty



For the latest news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit: WHO And CDC website.

Between Efforts to vaccinate enough Americans In response to concerns about COVID-19 and new variants, you may be wondering if you should get a booster dose immediately. Scientists and public health officials are still working to figure out who needs booster shots and whether we all will eventually.

According to a June 23 presentation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention working group, whether or not a “booster,” an additional vaccine that increases the effectiveness of the immune system against the virus, is needed depends on several factors. These include the risk of weakened immunity from the original dose and the risk that the new COVID-19 mutant will mutate sufficiently to evade the vaccine. At the individual level, the level of vulnerability to COVID-19 can also affect whether boosters are needed sooner.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President’s Chief Medical Advisor, PBS The “point” of the booster shot is Tuesday, “Always keep your mind open.”

“I think it’s likely that we’ll need a booster someday,” Forch said. “When that happens will be determined by the research being done.”

There are ongoing studies on booster shots and whether current vaccines are effective against new and highly contagious vaccines. Delta variant.. While some countries are promoting booster shots to certain people, we have outlined where COVID boosters are used in the United States.

Who needs a booster first?

Currently, there is not enough data for US health authorities to recommend booster shots to the general public. However, they are monitoring the situation, especially for groups at specific risk.

At a meeting with the CDC and the Immunization Implementation Advisory Board on June 23, members announced that “currently there is no data to support the recommendations for booster immunization.” They said it could change if there was evidence that the vaccine was less effective, or if there was evidence that the COVID mutant evaded the vaccine and significantly reduced vaccine protection.

“If we’re talking about boosting before it’s clear what the risk data will look like, we want to increase the certainty of the safety data,” ACIP Safety Chairman Dr. Grace Lee said at the CDC meeting. It was. CNBC.. “If there is a serious breakthrough, I think the decision-making will move forward, even if there is uncertainty in the safety data.” As of May 1, CDC only monitor It leads to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in severely vaccinated individuals, namely hospitalization or death.

However, early booster shots can benefit those at highest risk for COVID-19. At the conference, people with immunodeficiency, people over the age of 65, people taking certain medications, people recovering from cancer or organ transplants, people in other conditions that suppress immunity need boosters He pointed out that it is necessary to monitor in such cases. Healthcare workers should also be monitored, they said.

It is for people with certain health conditions that suppress the immune system Weak protection By vaccine. Research from the latter half of 2020 Indicated Certain health conditions make it much more difficult for immunocompromised patients to remove COVID-19 from their bodies, dragging the disease. June 23, New England Journal of Medicine study, third shotSignificant improvement“Vaccine efficacy in patients with solid organ transplants who have a weak immune response to only two mRNA vaccines.

Some countries have already approved boosters for the most in need. France Third COVID vaccine for severe immunodeficiencyThe Boston Globe reported that it included transplant recipients, people with certain autoimmune diseases, and dialysis patients. on Wednesday, UK health officials have begun planning a booster shot program The Guardian reported for the most vulnerable people as early as September.

Jasmine Madan / Getty



You may not need a booster at all

Recent findings from Research on mRNA vaccine Those who have taken both Pfizer and Moderna shots suggest that they may have years of immunity without boosters. By the same logic, people infected with COVID-19 and recovered before vaccination may not need boosters at all, New York Times report. Although the study was small (scientists examined 14 people), immunity from the mRNA vaccine provides lasting protection to the general public, except for immunodeficiency, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups. It provides a reason to be cautiously optimistic that it can be provided.

Again, boosters can be needed for everyone if a new variant of the virus circumvents the current vaccine. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to apply to the current “variant of concern” delta mutants.

How vaccines stack against delta

As far as Delta is concerned, you shouldn’t do so as long as you’re getting both Pfizer and Moderna doses. Current studies suggest that the mRNA vaccine is effective against deltas and that this mutant does not require a specific booster.

According to a study in the United Kingdom, the effectiveness of AstraZeneca and Pfizer was slightly reduced when faced with Delta compared to previous alpha variants, Two doses of either vaccine were effective For symptomatic disease from Delta-about 88% for Pfizer and 60% for AstraZeneca. Only one dose has been shown to significantly reduce protection against deltas.

The UK study did not include Moderna (it was not widely available there), but Moderna too mRNA vaccine With a very similar efficacy rate to Pfizer, the news is also promising for that vaccine.In addition, preliminary data release According to Moderna on Tuesday, the vaccine only showed a “moderate reduction” of antibodies against Delta, which means it is still effective.

Not much information is available about Delta Variants and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines. This is the only single dose COVID-19 shot available on the US market.But research Published on Thursday Promising. A study of South African health care workers vaccinated with J & J found that only 2% of breakthrough COVID infections were severe. Protection from severe illness is the greatest benefit of the vaccine, as this leads to less death.

In a report of this study, co-principal professor Glenda Gray described Johnson & Johnson as follows:

Dr. Angela Rasmusen, a virologist who received the J & J vaccine herself, told those who also received the vaccine. Consider shots of mRNA vaccine, Twitter, the latest research shows that J & J is effective against Delta, but “I need more information About the frequency of breakthroughs and the implications of improving immunity over time. ”

Kirito / Getty



What the vaccine company is saying

A Pfizer spokeswoman told CNET, “If a variant emerges that escapes current vaccine protection, we are ready to update the vaccine quickly.” A spokeswoman said Pfizer has already begun research to evaluate a third dose of the vaccine. The company’s extensive vaccine development plan.

A J & J spokesperson said the vaccine “continues to provide lasting protection and there is currently no evidence to suggest the need for booster immunization.” They also said the company “is confident that the effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 will be maintained for delta variants.”

Modana did not immediately respond to the request for comment, but in a report on Monday, Modana CEO Stephane Bancel suggested to Barron’s: Two months too early, two months too late“With COVID booster.

Is it possible to switch vaccine companies to booster doses?

If you need a booster, it can be difficult to get a booster from the same company as the original dose. But if the same vaccine is not accessible again, is it safe to mix? The three vaccines provide the same effect, but in different ways. The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have a double dose regimen that uses the new vaccine. mRNA Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine Viral vector Technology.

U.S. health officials are not yet ready to call for a safe mix of COVID vaccine brands, Research is in progress..In the UK, Oxford University scientists have found that mixed doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca Strong immune response, BBC report.Mixed brands for other vaccines like HPV vaccine, It is done safely.

On June 1st, the National Institutes of Health launched the following tests: COVID-19 vaccine mixed test, And determine if the first person to get Pfizer or J & J can safely receive the Moderna booster. The first results of the study are expected at the end of the summer of 2021, NIH said in a news release.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a statement, “The results of this study show the public health policy on the possibility of using the DPT vaccine schedule when a booster schedule is indicated. The purpose is to inform the decision. “

Access to people who need a booster quickly, or who want a different vaccine than the one they originally received, if studies have shown that it is safe to mix and match doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Door will be opened. For example, a woman under the age of 50 who was first vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson may choose another booster because the CDC warns: Women under the age of 50 need to be “specially aware” Of a very rare risk of blood clots affecting the group.



Playing:

Look at this:

COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Description

8:43



What’s coming next

Just as there was a needs-based deployment system in the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, if boosters were recommended in the United States, a similar system would probably be introduced-severe with COVID-19. Get them first, the ones with the highest risk of illness. We are all out of breath and waiting for further directions, but the best we can do now is to keep our regularly scheduled COVID vaccine therapy up to date.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.