Pre-event test exemption for Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine does not confuse parts of Singapore, Health News and Top Stories

Singapore-For 28-year-old Liu, it was “not very pleasant” to learn that he would not be exempt from pre-event testing after receiving the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine.

Bankers and permanent residents refused to give their names, but chose to receive their first Sinovac vaccine on June 21, because they were not eligible to enroll in the national vaccination program at the time.

He wanted to be vaccinated as soon as possible because his job requires him to travel on a regular basis.

“I would probably have been waiting if I knew the government would start registering for PR this week,” he said, adding that he had to pay $ 50 to receive both doses. In comparison, Pfizer-BioNtec and Moderna vaccines are free under national programs.

The Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that people who received the Sinovac vaccine Not exempt from pre-event testingShots not included in the national program may lack sufficient documentation on how well to prevent infection.

Fully vaccinated people do not need to take pre-event tests for live performances, mouse (conferences, incentives, conventions, exhibitions) events and the solemnity of weddings.

Analyst Chuah Bee Kuan, 52, said the rule is “very unfair” because the Sinovac vaccine is already widely used in various countries and in China.

She visited Toa Payo’s Mediview Clinic & Surgery with her mother on Thursday. Doctors advised mothers in their 80s to get Sinovac jabs for allergies.

Chan, a 35-year-old sales promoter who refused to reveal his name, said it wasn’t important to miss the pre-event test exemption. The Chinese people added, “Most of us are here for work. We are so busy that we have little time to rest or go to these events, so we are not very affected.”

Sinovac vaccines are available in 24 private clinics under the Special Access Route (SAR) framework. The vaccine is not licensed by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use on special pandemic access routes.

Real estate agent Peter Jean, 31, said he was shocked when he realized he wasn’t exempt from pre-event testing after receiving the CoronaVac vaccine.

He said he received the first jab of the Sinovac vaccine on Monday because he got a slot before being notified by the government to enroll in a national vaccination program.

Jiang said he also chose Sinovac because he felt it had fewer side effects than Pfizer and Moderna. He added that there were no side effects after the first jab.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use mRNA technology that teaches cells to make proteins that stimulate an immune response.

The Sinovac vaccine uses an inactivated coronavirus to provoke an immune response. This is another traditional vaccine technology.

Engineer Laura Wei, 36, enrolled in the Synovac vaccine when she visited a relative in China that she hadn’t seen in two years, hoping that it would be easier in the future.

Similarly, Brandon Wei, 34, whose family is in China, said traveling to China was his number one concern. “Until Sinovac came out, I didn’t have a strong incentive to get vaccinated,” said the financial consultant who took the first dose on June 22nd.

Some of the people who chose Sinovac Jab said they believed in their vaccine.

When The Straits Times visited the Mediview Clinic and Surgery and Pinnacle Family Clinic (Serangoon North), 11 of the 14 people waiting for Sinovac vaccination were Chinese.

Engineers Wang Kung (29 years old) and Kiu Shan (35 years old) said, “The important thing for us is to be able to travel to and from China. You don’t have to be exempted before the event. Hmm. I’m testing. “