Full Capacity Indoor and Outdoor Events, Face Mask Order Revisions – CBS Denver
Denver (CBS4)– Denver City and County have issued new public health orders to update the COVID-19 guidelines. The updated requirements will come into effect on Thursday, July 1st and will continue until July 31st, which reflects Colorado guidelines.
The updated rules are as follows:
- Indoor events with more than 2,000 people do not require prior approval from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE). All indoor and outdoor events can now operate at full capacity without restrictions.
- In Denver, face covers are no longer required for children ages 3-11.
- State orders have eliminated the need for face coverings for unvaccinated people over the age of 12 at school or the Colorado Automobile Authority.
- Visitors to unvaccinated or fully vaccinated staff, residents, prisons, homeless shelters, emergency medical care and other medical facilities still need a face cover.
- Unvaccinated or fully vaccinated staff in prisons, prisons, homeless shelters, emergency medical care and other medical settings will be given a daily rapid test or a weekly PCR test. Recommended.
Federal requirements for facecovers on public transport such as trains, planes, taxis, buses, Uber and Lyft continue with other ride sharing. Colorado’s requirements for facial coverings in public court settings continue.
Denver’s cities and counties are still strong Encourage all unvaccinated people to wear face covers In indoor public places, reduce social distance, avoid large numbers of people, and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccinations are free and are readily available to all people over the age of 12 with or without insurance.
As of June 30, more than 73% of Denver residents over the age of 12 were initially vaccinated and 66.8% were fully vaccinated.
In a statement, DDPHE Executive Director Bob MacDonald reminds us that “almost all of these tragic consequences are preventable, as we continue to hear about the serious illness and even death of COVID-19. Only. ” “Vaccination remains the best way to stop the spread of the virus and limit the severity of the infection. Anyone who is fully vaccinated from a coronavirus variant, including the delta variant. Protected. Immunization has never been easier. Vaccines are free, no paperwork required. Walkups can be booked in many places. “
Denver residents can visit Denvergov.org website to find vaccination locations..
