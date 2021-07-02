Studies suggest that 94% of cancer patients develop a COVID-19 antibody response after complete vaccination.

Toronto-A new international study suggests that 94% of cancer patients experienced an immune response after being vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna-but it responded strongly only after the second dose. And repeated the importance of cancer patients receiving both doses.

Vaccines for other diseases are known to have different effects on cancer patients, so how effective vaccines are for people receiving cancer treatment is a source of concern and confusion throughout the pandemic. I will.

However, according to this US and Swiss study published in June Journal Cancer CellBy the time cancer patients receive both doses, with a few exceptions, they receive about the same level of protection as the general population.

The study investigated a total of 131 patients who received either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. In this study, participants were followed up approximately 22 days after the second dose. There was no prolonged delay between doses, as seen in some areas.

Of these 131 patients, only 7 high-risk patients did not respond to antibodies after vaccination. This study does not look at other aspects of the immune response, such as T cells.

“No antibodies to the virus were found in these patients,” said Dimpy P. Shah, an assistant professor at UT Health San Antonio and one of the authors of the study. Said in a press release.. “It will have an impact on the future. Should certain high-risk patients be offered a third dose of the vaccine after cancer treatment is complete?”

This study confirmed Results of the previous one It found that cancer patients received less protection from just one shot when compared to the general public. The new study found that participants had a significantly lower immune response after the first dose compared to after the second dose. This indicates that the patient needs to pay attention to the waiting period between the first and second doses.

“They still need to be aware that they could be potentially at risk because their bodies did not respond to vaccination,” Shah said.

However, overall, a high proportion of patients achieved a positive immune response when fully vaccinated.

“There was a significant difference in response between the two doses,” Shah said. “At least for cancer patients, two doses are very important for a strong antibody response.”

The issue of vaccination of cancer patients is important because when cancer patients are infected with COVID-19, they are more likely to have complications and die from the virus.

another Recent studies from MayAttempts to investigate this issue showed that approximately 90% of the 102 participants had antibodies to the Pfizer vaccine after two doses, compared to 100% of the 78 non-cancer patients in the control group. I found that it showed a reaction. Antibody levels were lower in cancer patients than in the control group, with the lowest levels observed in patients receiving chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

In a new study in June, antibody levels were higher in women than in men, but there was no significant difference in the effectiveness of the two different vaccines used.

Over 80% of participants have solid tumors, breast and urinary cancers are the most common, and 19% have hematological malignancies, which are cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. It was. Antibody levels were significantly lower in patients with hematological malignancies, as opposed to those with solid tumors.

Five of the patients who did not respond to the vaccine had hematological malignancies.

However, the reason some people did not respond may also be related to the cancer interventions they were or have recently received.

Patients receiving endocrine therapy or under clinical supervision and untreated gave the best results and achieved a higher immune response. Two-thirds of patients received some treatment within 6 months of vaccination, 23% received cytotoxic chemotherapy, 15% received endocrine therapy, 13% received monoclonal antibody therapy, and 11% were on kinase inhibitor therapy. Each immunotherapy.

“There was a significant difference in antibody response between different anticancer therapies,” the study said.

Lower levels of antibody levels were observed in patients receiving cytotoxic chemotherapy and monoclonal antibody therapy. Four patients who received monoclonal antibody therapy called rituximab within six months of vaccination were among the seven who did not respond to the vaccine.

Cytotoxic chemotherapy was also correlated with a more modest antibody response.

“We still don’t know how it relates to protection against COVID-19,” Shah said.

This study was limited by the number of patients and the fact that 80% of the participants were Caucasian.

“We encourage future studies in black, Asian, and Hispanic patients to see if there are differences in the immune response of vaccination,” said the Maze Cancer Center Executive Director. The author, Dr. Ruben Mesa, said. At release.

The fact that cancer patients have an antibody response indicates that they have some protection against the virus, and the positive news, even if the vaccine is slightly less effective for them. Although some vaccinated people have been infected with the virus, vaccination has been shown to combat hospitalization and severe cases of COVID-19.