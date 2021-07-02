Singapore News & Top Story, Government Providing Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccine to Some People Allergic to mRNA Jab as Part of Research

Singapore-Thousands of people who have allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine used in Singapore’s national vaccination program are from the government as part of a study to understand the immunity provided by the various vaccines. You will be provided with a Sinovac Jab.

The Straits Times learned that about 3,600 people who were allergic to the first dose of the mRNA vaccine were contacted and more than 1,400 were interested in the program.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (July 1st): “We will work with the National Institute of Infectious Diseases to follow up with subgroups to better understand the immunity provided by the use of different vaccines. Under the research study on the immune response of the Covid-19 vaccine, the mRNA vaccine Of these people who were vaccinated with the Sinovac-Corona Vac vaccine. “

MOH keeps in touch with people who are interested in this program to keep the details of how to get the Sinovac vaccine up to date.

The Sinovac vaccine is not part of Singapore’s national vaccination system, which currently uses the Pfizer-BioNTech / Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines. Both of these vaccines use mRNA technology and are approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

The Sinovac jab remains unregistered and has not been approved by HSA and will be provided here. Only under the special access route framework. Vaccines under this framework are not covered by the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Program, which assists people suffering from the adverse effects of Covid-19 jabs.

MOH said Thursday that it established a dedicated program to get vaccinated in public hospital clinics to closely monitor side effects if people who are allergic to the mRNA vaccine want to get the Sinovac vaccine. Stated.

The program takes into account previous allergic reactions and the lack of data on the safety profile of Sinovac after a single dose of the mRNA vaccine, a MOH spokesman said.

The ministry also said that if one dose of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine was given but the second dose was not possible due to an allergic reaction, one could choose to wait for the non-mRNA vaccine that MOH plans to introduce. National vaccination program.

Such vaccines should first be evaluated for quality, safety, and efficacy under the HSA pandemic special access route.

On Wednesday, ST was held by people who received the Sinovac vaccine You will not be exempt from pre-event testing.

MOH is sufficient about how effective vaccines not included in Singapore’s national vaccination program are to protect people from Covid-19 infections, especially the delta variants of the virus that is currently prevalent. He said the document may be missing. The Delta strain is a new mutation in the more infectious coronavirus.

authorities Approved 24 private medical clinics last month Utilize the government’s existing inventory of Sinovac vaccines.

Over the past two weeks, many of these clinics have been in a hurry to register their interest in getting Chinese vaccines, so they are flooded with calls and requests from residents who want a Sinovac jab.

This is despite officials saying that the Sinovac vaccine is not completely effective in preventing infection, based on evidence from other countries.