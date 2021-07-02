Health
“Abnormal” mutations in lambda covid variants confuse scientists
Lambda, the latest coronavirus mutant in the spotlight of the World Health Organization, has puzzled scientists, worried about Latin American officials because of its set of “abnormal” mutations.
A variant of Lambda, formerly known as C.37, was first detected in Peru at the end of last year and has since spread to 27 countries, including the United Kingdom. UK public health services said this week that they were identified nationwide, but the number of cases identified remained small.
Pablo Tsukayama, a doctor of molecular microbiology at the University of Caietano Heredia in Lima, the capital of Peru, said it was “one in 200 samples” when medical scientists first noticed the mutant in December. Stated.
“But by March, it accounted for about 50% of Lima’s sample and is now about 80%, suggesting that its infection rate is higher than other variants,” he said. Said.
According to WHO, Lambda accounted for 82% of the new Covid-19 cases in May and June in Peru. World’s highest coronavirus mortality rate.. In neighboring Chile, it accounts for almost one-third of new cases.
But scientists remain uncertain whether mutations in lambda make it more contagious.
“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that it is more aggressive than other variants,” said Jairo Méndez Rico, an adviser to the Pan American Health Organization’s new viral disease. “The infection rate may be high, but more work needs to be done.”
WHO in June has designated Lambda as the seventh “variant of interest” so far. Global health agencies believe that such strains are less threatening than the four “variant of concern” strains first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and India, respectively. However, he states that he needs to continue to monitor. Closely.
A week later, on June 23, the UK PHE designated Lambda as a variant under investigation “due to international expansion and some notable mutations.” PHE emphasized that there is currently no evidence that lambda has caused more serious illness or reduced the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Jeff Barrett, Director of Covid-19 Genomics, said: “One of the reasons why it is difficult to understand the threat from lambdas using computational and lab data is that there is a fairly unusual set of mutations compared to other variants. Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, UK Initiatives at.
Barrett added that the lack of a sequencing facility in Latin America made it difficult to know how much Lambda was promoting the outbreak of Covid-19 in the region.
In Brazil, where gamma variants have previously caused infection, a team of researchers at a hospital in the southern city of Porto Alegre analyzed a patient infected with lambda. “Given the rapid spread of this variant in Peru, Ecuador, Chile and Argentina, we believe that Lambda can be quite a variant of concern,” they concluded. Preprint paper, It has not been peer reviewed.
Latin America is the region of the world that has been hit hardest by the pandemic. Only 8% of the world’s population lives and accounts for 20% of coronavirus cases. In recent weeks, the number of cases has skyrocketed in Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay.
“Although some countries in the Northern Hemisphere have some amnesty from the virus, in most countries in our region the end remains a distant future,” said PAHO director Carissa Etienne this week.
Etienne said cases are still increasing in countries such as Colombia, Brazil, Bolivia and Uruguay, adding that hospitals are struggling to expand their intensive care units.
“Despite this nasty picture, only one in ten people in Latin America and the Caribbean is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. This is an unacceptable situation,” she says. I did.
