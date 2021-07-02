Shasta County Delta, Gamma Coronavirus Mutant





Public health confirmed that two Shasta County residents tested positive for the toxic delta strain of coronavirus and one resident tested positive for the gamma strain. According to the CDC, both variants of the virus are associated with a surge in case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19. This week, Shasta County Public Health and Human Services (HHSA) learned that a sample of COVID-19 sent to a state laboratory contained a Delta variant. .. “(Delta) is highly contagious and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated people,” said Dr. Karen Ramstrom, Shasta County Public Health Officer. Delta could become the dominant stock in California this summer. The Delta, first identified in India in December, appeared in a US test sample in March 2021. As of mid-June, 10% of US COVID-19 cases are Delta variants. She said the symptoms of the Delta strain were more severe, affecting more adolescents than previous strains when cases of COVID were increasing among children. For this reason, public health currently recommends that all people, whether vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors around non-family members. HHSA reported that a sample of a third resident of Shasta County returned positive for the gamma strain. This is also the first aggressive mutant confirmed in Brazil in December. Shasta County COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker:31% of fully vaccinated people None of the three people who tested positive for delta or gamma died of the disease. The gamma and delta mutants are strains of the coronavirus that caused the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.They are in some stocks The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls it a “variant of concern.” That is, there are the following combinations: They are more contagious, which means that the number of cases can spike.

The case is more serious.

The treatments used to help people with the previous COVID-19 strain do not work well with these mutants.

Vaccines may not be very effective in stopping them. In addition to bringing more people into hospitals and causing more COVID-related deaths, an increase in the number of cases can put more strain on the already pandemic-tired healthcare system. According to the CDC.. So far, the current COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson) have the potential to reduce the severity of breakthrough cases of these variants of the vaccine, the CDC reports. read more:COVID-19 cases surge 14.7% in California “It is important that people are vaccinated to protect themselves and stop the spread of COVID, including its variants,” said Kerri Schuette, a spokeswoman for HHSA. “Completely vaccinated people were diagnosed with COVID mutants in Shasta County.” As more adults and teens are vaccinated, Ramstrom says, the spread and reduction of cases among children who are too young to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine will be reduced. Shasta County Coronavirus Mutant As of Wednesday, 68 Shasta County residents were tested positive for the coronavirus mutant of concern, according to HHSA. The case numbers below were confirmed using samples sent to the laboratory by public health. 58 cases of alpha mutants first identified in the UK (1 death) (B.1.1.7).

Seven Beta Variants First Identified in South Africa (B.1.351)

Two cases of delta variant (B.1.617.2)

One case of gamma variant (P.1) Of those who had these cases, 56% were women and 44% were men. Their average age was 42 years. For more information on coronavirus mutants, please visit the CDC website. https://bit.ly/2Tj44RR Or https://bit.ly/366VJmW.. Jessica Skropanic is a feature reporter for Record Searchlight / USA Today Network. She covers stories of science, art, social issues and entertainment. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic When Facebook..Join Jessica Get out! Nor Cal Recreation Facebook group. To support and maintain this work Subscribe today. Thank you very much.

