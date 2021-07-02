Respiratory virus spreads to the southern United States

Public health experts warn that in parts of the southern United States, there has been an out-of-season surge in a respiratory virus called RSV after the lifting of public health measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19. I am.
RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is usually more active in the fall and winter. This summer’s spike is an unusual “deviation”. According to the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Published June 10 for clinicians and healthcare professionals.
For most people, the virus causes the common cold, but for the vulnerable population (elderly, infants, and infants with chronic illness), the virus can cause more serious illness. In fact, it is the most common cause of bronchiolitis ( lung Infectious disease) and pneumonia According to the CDC, there are children under the age of one in the United States.
Public health measures were implemented in the United States in April 2020 to combat COVID-19, and the number of RSV cases declined rapidly, remaining low until March 2021. Cases of RSV are increasing in parts of the southern United States, including Carolina, Florida, and Texas.
Similarly, according to the CDC, RSV activity increased during the typical activity season in Australia in late 2020 and South Africa in early 2021.
In New South Wales, Australia, RSV usually peaks between April and June, but last year the number of cases fell by more than 85% compared to normal. Live science previously reported.. After authorities lifted the COVID-19 restriction in late December 2020, RSV cases surged to 6,000 in two weeks (much more than the hundreds reported in those weeks of the normal year). ).
Experts have warned for some time now that seasonal viruses, which almost disappeared last year due to the measures taken to fight COVID-19, may surge at unexpected times, Live Science previously reported. did. Less exposure to the seasonal virus last year may have left a slightly vulnerable population.
“We are very worried that many other viruses will come back as we begin to relax restrictions on public health measures, and we will be more open to people staying together. I am very worried that other illnesses will begin to spread as I go, without wearing a mask. ” NPR’s “Everything Considered“We want people to keep washing their hands often and stay home in case of illness.”
RSV usually spreads by direct exposure to respiratory droplets of coughing or sneezing, or by contact with contaminated surfaces. The virus can cause symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, cough, headache, malaise, and fever. In infants, it can cause hypersensitivity, poor eating or loss of appetite, drowsiness, apnea (pause during breathing), fever, runny nose, cough, sneezing, fever, and wheezing.
The CDC recommends that healthcare professionals increase their RSV testing among patients with symptoms of acute respiratory illness but negative for COVID-19.
According to the CDC, RSV causes about 58,000 hospitalizations and 100-500 deaths in children under the age of 5 and 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths in people over the age of 65 each year.
Originally published in Live Science.