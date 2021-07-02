



Image copyright Herald Image caption Herald says thousands of Scottish people live with long Covid symptoms a year after diagnosis. The report of this paper on the persistent effects of the virus comes from the fact that the daily number of cases in Scotland “broke through the 4,000 mark” for the first time. Image copyright I Image caption I also lead in the latest Scotland Covid statistics. On Thursday, the Scottish Government confirmed that 4,234 people were positive. This is the highest total of the day since the start of the pandemic. The news comes in a warning that the national tracking system is unable to handle a large number of cases. Image copyright Scottsman Image caption Scottsman reports that the absence of Covid-related staff has doubled in the NHS in two months. As with unprecedented daily numbers, the paper reports that overwhelming Test and Protect contact tracing services have reached less than one-third of positive cases within 24 hours. Image copyright The Daily Telegraph Image caption The Daily Telegraph states that tracing defects have spurred a surge in Scottish viruses. The newspaper also reports that Boris Johnson will confront Angela Merkel over Covid’s travel restrictions on her final visit to Britain as German Chancellor. Image copyright Scottish Daily Express Image caption The Daily Express in Scotland emphasizes that Scotland’s National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Reach, admits that the large number of new cases puts a strain on the national testing and protection system. As with many covers, there are also photographs showing the statues of Prince William and Prince Harry’s deceased mother, Princess Diana. Image copyright Scottish sun Image caption “Princess and Peace” is an interpretation of the Scottish Sun Ceremony. This was the first time the brothers had appeared together since the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in April. Prince Harry has hinted at difficulties between him and Prince William since he left his royal mission last year. Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail Image caption According to the Scottish Daily Mail, Prince William and Prince Harry are “together … but still far apart.” According to the newspaper, after the ceremony, “I had little time to drink a glass of champagne,” and “I certainly didn’t have time from heart to heart.” Image copyright Times Image caption The Times claims that Germany is preparing to ease restrictions on British travelers entering the country before the meeting between the Prime Minister and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Since late May, Germany has made entry from the UK “nearly impossible” to control the spread of delta variants. The newspaper also reports that the minister has created a “fundamental” plan to reduce carbon emissions, which would increase gas bills and car operating costs by hundreds of pounds a year. Image copyright Metro Image caption Metro reports that a ceremony at Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sanken Garden was held on Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. Harry, who lives in the United States with his wife, Duchess of Sussex, and two children, arrived in the United Kingdom last week and completed quarantine prior to the event. Image copyright National Image caption The Kuomintang is leading SNP’s criticism of the British government for waiting up to 11 hours to extend the fixed status deadline for EU citizens. The newspaper reports that it was announced after the Prime Minister told party Westminster leader Ian Blackford that it was not necessary. Image copyright Glasgow Times Image caption Glasgow Times leads an exclusive interview with a woman who lost everything after a fire broke out in a block in a Pollokshields apartment. Image copyright Evening telegraph Image caption The front page of the Evening Telegraph features a CCTV grab of a “senior” suspect who stole a car in the daytime. This treatise borrows its headline from the hit video game “Grandad Theft Auto”. Image copyright Edinburgh Livening News Image caption Edinburgh Evening News reports that eight absentee landlords on one street have been banned from renting properties on Airbnb. Image copyright Courier Image caption Courier features fun pictures of a girl jumping in front of Fife’s lavender fields. The treatise also conveys a petition from NHS Bayside’s health boss, as hospitalization for the virus almost doubles. Image copyright Press and journal Image caption The Press and Journal led the “population” of the Covid case in Stonehaven, closing many businesses in the town. Image copyright Evening Express Image caption Evening Express reports that scooter riders have tripled their fundraising goals after a “really spectacular” charity trip. Image copyright Daily star Image caption And finally, Daily Star claims that “aliens are dogfighting with France’s Top Gun.” The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

