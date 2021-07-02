Oregon reports four new COVID-19-related deaths, including 198 new cases, 41st in Jefferson County

Oregon has the potential to reach its 70% vaccination target on Friday. Only 5,119 left

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-In Oregon, there were four new COVID-19-related deaths, including the 41st death in Jefferson County, and the state’s death toll increased to 2,778, Oregon Health Department said. Reported on Thursday.

OHA also reported 198 newly identified estimated cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state total to 208,834.

OHA Releases Latest Monthly Report on Breakthrough Cases

By June 30, the Oregon Department of Health had identified breakthrough cases of 1,790 COVID-19 vaccines. There were 7,241 cases of COVID-19 in June, and 92% of these cases were unvaccinated.

Of the 63 COVID-19-related deaths in June, more than 9 out of 10 were among unvaccinated people. Most of the vaccine’s breakthrough related deaths occur among the elderly.

The number of breakthrough cases of the vaccine identified in Oregon remains very low compared to more than 2.18 million who completed the COVID-19 vaccination series.

A breakthrough case of a vaccine is defined as a case in which an individual receives a positive COVID-19 test result at least 14 days after the completion of the COVID-19 vaccine series.

Of the 1,790 breakthrough vaccine cases reported, approximately 10% (n = 177) were observed in individuals living in long-term care facilities or other collective care environments.

OHA provides up-to-date information on breakthrough cases on the first Thursday of every month.You can find the current breakthrough report Here..

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 8,535 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registry. Of this total, 4,395 doses were given on Wednesday and 4,140 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 7,514 times per day.

Oregon currently offers 2,534,832 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,740,400 first and second doses of Moderna, and 168,932 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. I am administering.

As of Thursday, 2,401,167 people had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 2,189,221 completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregons who need vaccination to reach the 70% threshold is 5,119.Daily countdown can be found with OHA vaccination page..

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Immune Information Systems (IIS).

To date, 2,961,495 doses of Pfizer, 2,236,460 doses of Modena, and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated today, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalization

There are 134 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, two fewer than Wednesday. There are 27 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, four less than Wednesday.

The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days was 1,018, 3.0 from the last 7 days. % Is decreasing. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 160.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 13 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, four of whom were in the ICU and were all on mechanical ventilation.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Benton (1), Clatsop (21), Clatsop (1), Colombia (3), Couse (1), Crook (2), Curry (1). ), Deschutz (12), Douglas (7), Hood River (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Clatsop (5), Lake (2), Lane (18), Lincoln ( 1), Linn (15), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (21), Polk (9), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (12), Union (1), Wasco ( 1), Washington (13) and Yamhill (8).

The 2,775th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 64-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on June 10 and died at the Legacy Good Sumaritan Medical Center on June 18. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,776th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 49-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on June 14 and died at the Oregon University of Health Sciences Hospital on June 28. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,777th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 72-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on 22 June and died at home on 30 June. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,778th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 87-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on June 10 and died at home on June 25. He had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page, Distribution and other information breakdown.