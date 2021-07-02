British man breaks penis vertically during sex in the first case of that kind







Six months later, the man was able to have sex and “achieved the same quality of erection.” According to doctors, a 40-year-old man “buckled” during sex and then broke his penis vertically. He shed 3 cm of tears on the right side of the member, near the center, and urgently needed surgery. Experts believe that this is the first case of its kind, as all previous cases of penile fractures were horizontal. Doctors recommend surgery on a fractured penis within 24 hours to prevent complications such as permanent erectile dysfunction and lifelong painful sexual intercourse. The man, believed to be from York, was successfully operated on and was able to have sex again six months after his injury. In his case, the male penis “buckled against the partner’s perineum”-the area between the genitals and the anus.

The arrow points to the tunica albugi of the torn ovary in a man. This is a protective layer around the erectile tissue that pumps blood to the penis. The penis has no bones, but it may feel like a broken bone after a blunt trauma. Organs can buckle and bend under excessive pressure, causing blood to leak. Doctors who shared their findings at British Medical JournalHe said he could not hear the “pop sound” that occurred during the horizontal fracture. Another common symptom is the rotating skin of the penis, which did not occur in this case. More: health

The penis usually softens immediately after the fracture, but the male erection gradually diminishes. Doctors did not reveal where the patient was, but this type of injury most commonly occurs in the “male up” or “doggy style” position. According to Los Asdurian Broken Banana Author: Life, Love, and Sex … No Penis, Cowgirl is also especially dangerous. Medical personnel said the case raises questions about whether vertical fractures “change either surgically repaired symptoms or long-term outcomes.” They added: “The patient resumed sexual activity within 6 months of the injury, achieved the same quality of erection as before the injury, and denied penile curvature and significant palpable scarring.” Since 1924, 1,600 penile fractures have been recorded worldwide. This is about 16 cases a year. Please contact the news team by email. [email protected].. For other stories like this, Check the news page.. Get the latest news, compelling stories, analytics and more you need to know

