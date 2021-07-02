Do I need a second J & J dose to prevent deltas?

July 2, 2021-A highly contagious delta variant of the new coronavirus is underway across the United States, wondering if even fully vaccinated people are protected from the threat of this new COVID. I think.

New data from the UK, where Delta is causing almost all new infections, reassures us in this regard.

A study in the United Kingdom that follows health care workers on a regular basis found that the vaccine still remained. Highly effective For this variant. After a single dose, the vaccine proved to be about 35% effective against the development of infections with prominent symptoms and 80% effective in keeping infected people away from the hospital. The two doses were even better, reaching 79% efficacy for symptoms and 96% efficacy for the need for hospitalization.

But what about the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

There was little specific information on how this vaccine would tolerate Delta. Some people are worried that this may result in inadequate protection.Dr. Angela Rasmussen, an influential virologist and principal investigator of vaccine and infectious disease organizations in Saskatchewan, Canada Recently tweeted She was worried about Delta and would get an mRNA booster after J & J’s single shot.

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged an information gap in the White House’s COVID briefing. He now said that indirect evidence from the AstraZeneca vaccine, which uses a technique similar to J & J, suggests that even a single shot should be very protective.

“We are currently looking at neutralization data, and soon more reliable data will be available and will be available as soon as it occurs,” Fauci said.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson also said it would share data on vaccine efficacy against the “near future” Delta. In the meantime, they said that anyone who had been vaccinated once with the J & J vaccine should be relieved.

“We believe that the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine will continue to provide lasting protection, and there is currently no evidence to suggest the need for booster immunization,” they said. It often competes with other variants that first appeared in South America and South Africa.