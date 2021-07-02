More guidance needed for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine booster, according to infectious disease experts

Public health expert In this country, how much the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 one-shot vaccine is against highly infectious delta mutants, after studies in the United Kingdom suggest that double doses provide better protective effects. It is questioned whether it is effective.

A British study suggests that a single dose of mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca to Johnson & Johnson boosts the body’s immunity to the disease.

AstraZeneca has not been approved for emergency use against COVID-19 by the US Food and Drug Administration, while Johnson & Johnson is a double-dose Pfizer and Modena both mRNA vaccine. All three are said to prevent severe COVID-19 infection and hospitalization from complications from ongoing studies on the subspecies.

“The COVID-19 vaccine mix is ​​currently under investigation,” said Dr. Armando Paes, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center, regarding the fact that the vaccines approved here will be replaced. Under research And Not recommended According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data from Government research From the United Kingdom, “One shot of the Pfizer vaccine double dose series was only about 33% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 due to the delta mutation, but efficacy after the second dose. Can be up to 88%, “Paez said.

“Therefore, vaccination with the mRNA vaccine after J & J may increase the efficacy of the vaccine, but there is no data on this or safety,” Paez said. “It is also important to mention that J & J’s two-dose series is also under study.”

National Institute of Health Recently released Clinical trials Register 18 of them And those who have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19 and have received additional vaccinations with different licensed COVID-19 vaccines to determine the safety and immune response in exchanging them. Early results are expected in late summer.

Percentage of New England Delta Variants. Highest rate of fully vaccinated residents It is said to be about 7%. The national ratio is said to be about 26%.

Paez said his recommendation to those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson was “if a delta mutant is endemic in the community, you should consult your doctor to discuss it.”

“Currently, the CDC or FDA doesn’t have any guidance on this, but hopefully it will be released,” Paez said. “If the prevalence of delta variants is low, I think it’s okay to wait.”

The federal government continues to show confidence in the vaccine while waiting for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Direct research Saying that there is not enough information about the safety of the combination vaccine, despite the fact that the delta mutant and its vaccine, and other countries are doing so for a variety of reasons.

Pfizer states that the vaccine is about 90% effective against delta variants, but Moderna states that the vaccine is the vaccine. Maintain effect For new variants tested, including Delta variants Booster development This includes licensed vaccines and new mRNA vaccines.

A UK study showed that the Pfizer vaccine was 93% more effective against the B.1.1.7 mutant after the second dose. Remains the predominant variant In the United States, infection is 50% higher than the original SARS-COV-2 virus.Further concerns Infectious delta variant It can become dominant, especially if immunization efforts are inadequate here.Already Said to the account 40% of new cases.

The study also found that a double dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was 60% effective against the symptomatic disease of the Delta mutant, whereas it was 66% effective against the B.1.1.7 mutant. Was shown. Also, both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are 33% for symptomatological disease from the delta variant 3 weeks after the first dose, compared to about 50% efficacy for the B.1.1.7 variant. Showed the effectiveness of.

Other UK studies examining mixed first and second vaccine doses The two doses were found Pfizer’s antibody response was highest, and the response from T cells, which destroy infected cells, was highest when Pfizer was given following the first shot of AstraZeneca.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine “uses a modified adenovirus that does not replicate to carry the DNA that encodes the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer that induces immunity,” Paez said.

“The efficacy of the vaccine may be due to its single-dose vaccine schedule, not necessarily due to the vaccine platform used,” Paez said of the vaccine, which showed 66% efficacy. I did. Clinical trial And about 77 percent Real world research For prevention of acute COVID-19 infection.

He is currently best against delta mutants because immunization under existing protocols in the absence of more data is less likely to spread the virus and its variants as more people are vaccinated. He said he understood the CDC’s emphasis on protecting the virus.

“Risks are geographically different, so at this point it’s hard to come up with general recommendations for this issue, especially if the data is inherently limited,” Paez said. “I think the CDC has come up with guidance on this, taking into account all the factors and what is currently known to model potential scenarios.

He called it “great news” Research on mRNA vaccine He said he was “not surprised”, showing that they could provide long-term immunity, but said many factors remained.

“This is great news for everyone,” Paez said. “I’m not surprised, but I don’t expect anything because there are many factors that can play a role in this from vaccine design, schedule, and host factors. But corona after natural infection. Based on studies of the family of viruses, immunity generally lasts one to two years. “

Paez called the risk of vaccination “low” in terms of being infected with COVID-19, and said the risk of serious illness and hospitalization was “very low.” He said for them “masking is not necessary in many situations” because they are generally well protected.

“If you have an immunodeficiency or are taking medications that can weaken your immune system, it’s wise to wear a mask,” Paez said. “Be aware of your surroundings and the people around you, as even if you are fully vaccinated, you can still get a breakthrough infection. For example, if you are around someone who seems to have respiratory symptoms, It is wise to wear a mask. “

“If you have not been vaccinated, it is advisable to continue wearing a mask and frequently practice other public health measures such as social distance and hand washing.

“At this point, the risk is low and the community prevalence of COVID-19 may be low, but there is always a risk of infection if not vaccinated, such as hospitalization or death if there are severe risk factors. Illness has bad consequences, “Paez said.

“Delta mutants are more contagious and may be associated with more serious illnesses. This and other more contagious variants highlight the risk of not being vaccinated. Vaccination provides protection. It is not 100% protection, but it can significantly prevent the serious consequences of COVID-19. “

