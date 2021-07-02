Vaccinated people with COVID carry less virus





July 2, 2021-People who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and later infected with the coronavirus tend to have low viral load. New research Published on Wednesday New England Journal of Medicine.. This means that it is less contagious than unvaccinated people and is less likely to infect others with the virus. In addition, researchers have found that vaccinated people have a shorter and milder course of COVID-19. “Even if people are vaccinated and infected, they are less likely to get a fever-causing illness,” said Mark Thompson, the lead author and epidemiologist at the CDC. Was told The Wall Street Journal.. “There is reason to think that there are few viruses that infect and infect others, even if they do,” he said. The research team tracked 3,975 health care workers and first responders who were tested weekly from mid-December to mid-April. COVID-19 was detected in 204 participants, including 5 who were fully vaccinated with either Pfizer or Modana Shot and 11 who were partially vaccinated. Participants who were fully or partially vaccinated had a 40% lower viral load and a 66% lower risk of detecting the virus for more than a week than unvaccinated participants. The risk of fever is also reduced by 58%. None of the people vaccinated with COVID-19 were hospitalized and all were mild or moderate cases. They also had a shorter duration of illness, about two days less illness in bed, and six days less symptoms. Based on the findings, researchers found that the vaccine was 91% effective in preventing infection among fully vaccinated people and 81% effective among partially vaccinated people. I calculated that there is. In addition, researchers sequenced 10 of the 16 cases found in fully or partially vaccinated people. They found cases of three variants, all related to the first identified epsilon variant in California. The study sample was collected before the infectious delta mutant first identified in India arrived in the United States this year. The Wall Street Journal report. “Vaccines are not only very effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections, but they may also reduce the effects of breakthrough infections,” the researchers write. Contact with patients, colleagues, and the general public. “

