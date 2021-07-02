Health
Pregnant women can now enroll in CoWIN and receive the Covid-19 vaccine
According to the central government, pregnant women can get the covid-19 vaccine domestically at the nearest government or private covid-19 vaccination center (CVC) at any time during pregnancy after enrolling in CoWIN or by carry-on registration. Can now be inoculated voluntarily. Friday.
According to the Union Ministry of Health, covid-19 vaccination procedures and methods, including registration and post-vaccination certificate generation, are the same for beneficiaries over the age of 18 under the National COVID Vaccination Program.
This development took place on Friday after the Ministry of Health approved the vaccination of pregnant women against covid-19 based on the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has communicated to all states / UT the decision to implement it under the ongoing National COVID Vaccination Program. This decision will allow pregnant women to make informed choices about covid-19 vaccination.
The National Expert Group on Vaccine Management for covid-19 (NEGVAC) has also unanimously recommended it, the Union Ministry of Health said. In addition, a national level consultation on covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women was convened by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to build a consensus on COVID vaccination of pregnant women. “The talks unanimously welcomed NTAGI’s recommendation to vaccinate pregnant women. The talks included specialized agencies such as FOGSI, state government representatives, CSOs, NGOs, development partners and technical experts. It was included, “said the Ministry of Health.
The Ministry of Health has accepted these recommendations and has developed operational guidelines for vaccination of pregnant women, counseling kits for medical officers and FLWs, and Information Education Communication (IEC) materials for the general public to implement in the state / UT. did. Vaccination of pregnant women.
India’s national COVID vaccination program incorporates the recommendations of leading experts in the areas of immunization, public health, disease control and information technology. Based on scientific and epidemiological evidence, this program strengthens the national health system by protecting professionals, medical and frontline workers, staffing and protecting the most vulnerable populations. Give priority to doing.
“Until date, all groups except pregnant women were eligible for covid-19 vaccination. Now it is the world’s largest immunization drive and has been extended to pregnant women,” he said.
Studies show that covid-19 infection during pregnancy can rapidly worsen the health of pregnant women, increase the risk of serious illness, and even affect the foetation. “This issue was investigated by domain knowledge experts based on evidence that pregnant women are at increased risk of serious illness due to covid-19 compared to non-pregnant women when infected. It was done, “said the government.
In addition, pregnant women with covid-19 infection are at increased risk of adverse effects on pregnancy, including preterm birth and increased susceptibility to newborns. In addition, experts also emphasized pre-existing comorbidity, older maternal age, and high body mass index as factors in severe covid-19 during pregnancy, the government said.
India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination rate exceeded the landmark of Rs 3.4 billion on Friday.
