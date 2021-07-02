Celebrate Independence Day in a healthy way





The city of St. Louis is preparing to celebrate its first holiday on July 4, after last year’s cancellation, causing SARS CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, to be caused by the delta-type delta-type. There is new concern that it will spread further. SARS-CoV-2 virus. The St. Louis Municipal Health Department calls on all residents and visitors to pay attention to safely enjoy their holiday weekends. If you plan to attend holiday festivals such as the annual Downtown Parade, fireworks under Gateway Arch, or the Fair St. Louis event at Ballpark Village, to prevent yourself and others from spreading the virus. , You will be asked to wear a face cover. It is also best to consider washing your hands frequently to prevent the spread of the virus. 43.4% of urban residents who are 12 years of age or older and are eligible for vaccination have started the vaccination process. Someone is considered fully vaccinated 14 days (2 weeks) after the last vaccination in the vaccine series. Once for Johnson & Johnson and twice for Pfizer and Modana vaccines. “If more people are vaccinated and continue to implement precautions, the spread of COVID-19 due to the delta mutation can be delayed before it floods the city,” said the city’s deputy director of health. Dr. Fredrick Ecoles said.St. Louis Other dangers accompany the celebration of Independence Day holidays. According to the Missouri Fire Marshal Office in Missouri, 485 emergency room visits in 2020 were related to fireworks. Of those emergency room visits, 35 required further hospitalization. Fireworks injuries include burns, contusions, lacerations, and the possibility of amputation. All residents are required to comply with Ordinance # 65824, which prohibits the use of fireworks without the written approval of the city’s fire department. The days surrounding the holidays can also be a problem for pet owners, and loud noises and lights increase the anxiety of some pets. Putting your pet inside and closing the curtain minimizes noise and light and reduces the chances of your pet escaping home in fear. Pet owners can also ensure that their pet has an ID card and that the microchip information is up-to-date to prevent long-term separation. By following the simple steps above, the community can safely celebrate the July 4th holiday and prepare to enjoy the rest of the summer in good health.

