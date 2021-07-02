Cancer law that can save lives





Delaware are at stake in the development and ultimate availability of the latest innovations in the fight against cancer. According to Americans, our state has the highest per capita cancer mortality rate of any neighboring state (Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania), with a slightly lower rate, but 2020. In the year, he still lost more than 2,100 neighbors to the disease. Cancer Association Prediction. But there is reason to expect a much better day. Large-scale clinical trials are currently underway for a new category of cancer screening. This is a non-invasive blood draw that uses state-of-the-art genomic research and machine learning to detect many types of cancer. These new multicancer early detection tests identify cancer DNA signals in the blood and use that information to provide healthcare professionals with information about the type and location of tumors. It is impossible to exaggerate how this changes our current cancer screening and therefore treatment capabilities. While tests such as mammograms and colonoscopy are saving lives today, MCED may complement the individual cancer screenings currently available by screening dozens more cancers. Currently, only five cancers, breast cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and high-risk lung cancer, are recommended for screening. Cancer mortality will not be severely impacted until more cancers that are underscreened, which accounts for more than 70% of cancer deaths, can be further tested. Early detection of multiple cancers will allow more cancers to be detected at a more treatable stage. The presence of this new cancer screening could reduce the diagnosis of late-stage cancer by more than half and reduce the mortality rate of Americans between the ages of 50 and 79 by 26 percent, according to a study published in the top journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. there is. It will represent one of the greatest breakthroughs to this horrific disease for generations. Knowing that the Food and Drug Administration’s review of these innovations is imminent, millions of Americans and their doctors have done them in the past, as they have done in the past with other proven cancer screenings. You need to create a framework that allows you to access. This is not guaranteed unless we take action. Take Medicare as an example. Elderly people are the most vulnerable to cancer demographics, but Medicare is not authorized by the FDA to cover multiple cancer screenings. Even breakthrough preventive innovations, such as early detection of multiple cancers, can remain in the federal bureaucracy for years before they become widely available. Laws have been introduced in both parliaments to address the accessibility of MCED. The Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act has strong bipartisan sponsor groups, including our congressman Lisa Blunt Rochester, and the support of the cancer advocacy community. The law will allow Medicare to cover MCED technology with FDA approval, giving millions of older Americans access to MCED technology. I give early supporters of the law, Congressman Brandt Rochester and her colleagues, a vision of the future of cancer detection, and thereby a successful treatment and a longer, healthier life. I am deeply grateful for having brought it. According to statistics, the 5-year survival rate for early detection of cancer is about 90%. With the technology to detect more cancers faster, the more treatable they are, the significantly lower the cancer mortality rate in Delaware. This is a future worth working on. Janet Teixeira, MSS, LCSW

executive director

Connection of cancer treatment

