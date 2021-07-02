Connect with us

New Covid cases in Lancashire by region as Northwest R rates decline

11 seconds ago

A total of 27,125 people were positive for coronavirus in the UK and nearly 1,000 were positive in Lancashire.

The latest figures for UK public health services show that Lancaster has recorded an additional 118 in the last 24 hours, continuing to record the largest daily increase in the country.

West Lancashire has the largest daily surge and an additional 81 people are infected with the virus.

Eleven of the 14 Lancashire municipalities have recorded at least 50 new cases since yesterday.

Fylde had the least daily increase in 31 cases.

Today’s total of 971 is below the 988 announced yesterday and Wednesday’s peak of 1,063.

This is in the midst of reports of a slight decrease in UK coronavirus regeneration, despite a surge in the number of cases of delta mutations.

This figure is currently estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.3, as shown by the latest government figures.

This means that on average, every 10 people infected will infect 11 to 13 others.

Last week, the R number was between 1.2 and 1.4 across the country-same as the previous week’s estimate.

The daily growth rate of the infection was estimated to be between 2% and 5%, compared to 3% to 5% last week.

This rate is estimated to be between 1.3 and 1.6, with the highest growth rates in the southwest, according to data released this afternoon.

It is considered the lowest in eastern England, London and northwestern England.

Daily new cases by region as of Friday, July 2

The data below includes the total number of cases and overall infection rates in each region since the pandemic began. Many of these cases are no longer active.

Blackburn and Darwen: 23,378 (+95) 15,617 per 100,000

Black pool: 7,879.8 per 10,988 (+90) 100,000

Burnley: 11,829 (+50) 13,303 per 100,000 people

Chorley: 9,790 (+84) 8,281.5 per 100,000

Fill: 5,529 (+31) 6,844.5 per 100,000

Hyndburn: 12,372.4 per 100,000 (+67) 10,027

Lancaster: 10,814 (+118) 7,404.9 per 100,000

Pendle: 11,205 (+35) 12,164.5 per 100,000

Preston: 16,247 (+91) 11,350.8 per 100,000 people

Rible Valley: 9,499.4 per 5,784 (+29) 100,000

Rossendale: 7,812 (+58) 10,928.6 per 100,000

South Rible: 9,915 (+74) 8,949.5 per 100,000

West Lancashire: 9,791 (+81) 8,565.6 per 100,000

Wire: 7,617 (+68) 6,795.4 per 100,000 people

As of 9 am on Friday, the government said there were an additional 27,125 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the lab in the UK. This is down from the 27,989 cases recorded on Thursday, the highest since its peak in January.

As of Friday, an additional 27 people died within 28 days of being tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total for the UK to 128,189.

Another figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that 153,000 deaths have been registered in the UK and that Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate.

Of the 78,254,768 Covid jabs received in the United Kingdom so far, 45,013,503 were the first doses, an increase of 152,525 from the previous day, according to government data up to July 1.

Approximately 33,241,265 was the second dose, an increase of 193,066.

