Pregnant women in India are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

Pregnant women in India are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination on Friday after the Ministry of Health grants approval based on the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). According to the ministry, this decision will allow pregnant women to choose Covid vaccination informedly and to register with CoWIN or stop by the nearest Covid vaccination center for vaccination. became. The decision was communicated to all state and union territories to implement it under the ongoing National Covid Vaccination Program, it said in a statement. India’s Covid vaccination program incorporates the recommendations of leading experts in the areas of immunization, public health, disease control and information technology. According to the ministry, the program protects professionals, health care workers and front-line workers, staffs and protects the most vulnerable populations, based on scientific and epidemiological evidence. , Priority is given to strengthening the national medical system. To date, all groups except pregnant women have been eligible for Covid vaccination. Currently, it has been extended to pregnant women with the world’s largest immunization drive, the statement said. Covid infection during pregnancy Studies show that Covid infections during pregnancy can rapidly worsen the health of pregnant women, increase their risk of serious illness, and even affect the foetation. This issue was investigated by domain knowledge experts based on evidence that pregnant women are at increased risk of serious illness from Covid when infected compared to non-pregnant women. .. “In addition, pregnant women with COVID-19 infection are at increased risk of other adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm birth and increased morbidity to newborns. It also emphasizes the increasing age and height of the baby. The weight index as a factor in severe COVID-19 during pregnancy. “ NTAGI recommends vaccination of pregnant women. The National Group of Experts on Vaccine Management for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) also unanimously recommends it. In addition, national level consultations on Covid vaccination of pregnant women were convened by the Ministry of Health to build a consensus on Covid vaccination of pregnant women. The talks unanimously welcomed NTAGI’s recommendation to vaccinate pregnant women. The consultation included specialized agencies such as FOGSI, state government representatives, CSOs, NGOs, development partner agencies, and technical experts. The ministry has accepted these recommendations and has operational guidelines for vaccination of pregnant women, counseling kits for medical personnel and front-line workers, and for the general public to vaccinate pregnant women on state and union territories. Information education communication materials were created. According to the statement, pregnant women who choose to vaccinate can be vaccinated with the Covid vaccine available in the country at any time during pregnancy at the nearest government or private vaccination center after enrolling in CoWIN. Procedures and modality, such as registration and post-vaccination certificate generation, remain the same for beneficiaries over the age of 18 under the Covid vaccination program, he said.

