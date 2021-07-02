Connect with us

Health

COVID Experts Explain the Risks and Benefits of Vaccines for Toddlers | Fitness

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

 


Baltimore – As more adults are vaccinated with COVID-19, the coronavirus targets more children who are not yet targeted for firing. However, the first vaccine for a 5-year-old child may be ready in September.

A gathering of experts explained the benefits and some risks of vaccination of children at a symposium hosted by Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 should be considered a preventable disease with vaccines in children,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “COVID should be ranked high in terms of preventable illness and death.”

According to her and others, children are physically and mentally burdened while under threat of infection. Vaccines allow them and their families to return to a more normal life.

Children now account for about a quarter of new infectious diseases, according to federal data. Cases are much less likely to be more severe than adults, but deaths from COVID are three times higher than deaths from influenza. Not all of the long-term effects of this disease are yet clear.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has already been approved for use in adolescents up to the age of 12, and the company plans to submit study data for children up to the age of 5 in September. Moderna is testing vaccines in children 16 and 17 years old and younger.

Johnson & Johnson and Novavax are also testing vaccines in adolescence. The J & J vaccine has already been approved for adults, but Novavax has applied for an emergency vaccine license from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Officials from both companies said at a virtual symposium that children’s vaccinations are expected to be lower than adults’ vaccinations, but they have achieved the same high efficacy.

Other panelists have spoken to black and Hispanic residents who were suffering from imbalanced health inequalities both before and after the pandemic, especially the concerns parents may have when inoculating their children with new vaccines.

False information about vaccines is spreading rapidly, especially through social media, said Amy Pisani, executive director of Vaccinate Your Family, an educational organization co-founded by former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

She said there were three major issues. Parents want a licensed and unlicensed vaccine. They wanted a messenger they could trust. It requires commitment from doctors, and faith and community leaders.

“They want to know about the long-term effects of vaccines, and we argue that we are unaware of the long-term effects of COVID,” Pisani said.

She and other panelists said that much of what scientists know about vaccines is based on responses from millions of shots given to adults and now adolescents.

Of greatest concern so far in adolescence is rare myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and inflammation of the tissues surrounding the heart. The FDA has identified about 300 young adults and adolescents and said this week it would add a warning label for rare, usually mild reactions.

Dr. Jose Romero, a member of the CDC’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board, said federal regulators would review all data before urgently permitting and finally approving the use of the vaccine in children. Stated.

Romero, who is also the Secretary of Health in Arkansas, said there are many ways to collect data. This includes not only trials, but also reports from the general public and the medical community after use. Trials, especially in children, are too small to detect rare side effects.

He said that was the way myocarditis was discovered.

“At this point, we’ve looked at the data in as much detail as possible,” says Romero. “I think the risk of COVID is greater than the risk of vaccines, but we will continue to evaluate it over time.”

This includes data on adolescents over the age of 12 who have already been vaccinated with Pfizer and may soon be vaccinated with Moderna, said Peter, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Dr. Marks said.

He said most side effects are similar to those in adults, including pain at the injection site and flu-like symptoms that last for a day or two. I had some allergic reactions. Very few adults vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson have had blood clots.

“The challenge for the FDA is to stay transparent as we want and to maintain the confidence of the vaccine as we want,” he said.

Panelists pointed out that the demand for vaccines is declining. According to federal statistics, about 54.4% of the US population has been vaccinated at least once, and 53.6% over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once. The most widely used vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna both need to be given twice.

Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Index Evaluation at the University of Washington, said that the more infectious delta variants provide a stronger foothold, so how many adults and children will be vaccinated “very much. It will be important. “

Murray said he expected a surge in late-autumn incidents after the children returned to school.

Dr. Joshua Schaffstein, Vice Dean of Public Health Practices and Community Engagement at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Public Health School, means that it is important to earn the trust of parents.

He said that recruiting diverse volunteers is difficult in some trials and can signal problems that earn parents confidence in vaccination.

“It’s really important to invest in outreach and sustainable engagement,” he said.

But if the vaccination rate doesn’t go up, there’s one thing that’s already clear.

US Congressman Kim Schlier, a Democrat in Washington, said:

————

© 2021 The Baltimore Sun.Please visit baltimoresun.com.. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

..

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.readingeagle.com/things-to-do/fitness/covid-experts-lay-out-risks-benefits-of-vaccines-for-young-children/article_4c16ef5b-75b1-5dc5-af65-f33b52aa6138.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: