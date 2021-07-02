Health
Hamilton reports only eight new COVID-19 cases, more than 74% of vaccinated residents over the age of 18-Hamilton
Hamilton recorded only eight new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Another decrease in Friday cases and daily active cases.
As of July 2, the city had 109 active cases, accounting for more than 80% of outbreaks under the age of 50 and 27.52% of cases under the age of 19.
The city’s test positive rate rose slightly weekly from 2.2% to 2.4 as of Friday. This is higher than the average daily number of states checked in at 0.9%.
The 7-day average for Hamilton’s new cases is 13, which is about the same week as the city recorded an average of 14 last Friday.
As of Friday, public health reported a total of two cases at Meadowlands Kindergarten and Day Care in Nishiyama. The surge is currently 10 days.
As of June 29, Ontario reported 257 people at COVID-19 hospitals (up 39 from the previous day). There are 276 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), a decrease of 11 days a day.
The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals totals 28 at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joe’s, declining six weeks a week.
There were 13 COVID-19 patients in the HHS and 4 in the ICU as of Friday. There were 15 COVID-19 cases in St. Joe’s and 11 in the ICU. In total, the hospital reports 9 fewer ICU patients than it did a week ago.
Trend story
179 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, and as of Friday, 252 patients are in the intensive care unit.
Nearly 74% of Hamilton adults are vaccinated with COVID-19
Nearly 74% of Hamilton’s population receives at least one dose COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) As of Thursday, 38.3% of the vaccinated doses were fully vaccinated in two doses.
About 36% of young people between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated in Hamilton, and 72.7% are single-dose.
The city reported that since late December 2020, an additional 6,358 vaccines have been vaccinated on July 1 through Hamilton’s clinics and pharmacies, for a total of 555,404 COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of Thursday, Ontario has received a total of more than 15.1 million COVID-19 vaccines.
There are more than 5.1 million people who are fully vaccinated with two doses. That’s 42.3 percent of the state’s adult population.
To date, Canada has received more than 38.1 million doses, 67.72% have received at least one dose, and 32.38% have been fully vaccinated.
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, more than 2.4 million Pfizer BioNTech and 1.4 million Moderna vaccines arrived in Canada this week, with more than 50 million total doses provided since the end of last year, two times. It is said that it will reach 75% by inoculation. Of eligible Canadians.
— Using files from The Canadian Press
