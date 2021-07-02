Why young people are less vulnerable

Previous infections by a less harmful cousin of the COVID-19 virus may reduce the severity of the disease, according to a new study from Stanford University.

Those who have immune cells created after exposure to the common seasonal coronavirus may be less ill with a more dangerous COVID-19 virus infection called SARS CoV-2, Stanford University said. Mark Davis, director of the Institute for Immunotransfection and Infections, reports.

“Many people have existing immunity,” Davis said. “And that may be the difference between not being aware that you are infected and dying from an infection.”

New findings published in Thursday issue of Journal Science ImmunologyMay explain why young people are not vulnerable to COVID-19.

This is because some milder coronavirus species are widespread in day care centers and schools, causing routine respiratory tract infections. About 80% of children in the United States are exposed to these viruses within the first few years of life.

But as we grow older, the immunological memory of that experience diminishes. Also, if the virus intruder is not recognized, it will not start a quick and accurate defense.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, scientists have been confused by the widespread COVID-19 disease.

“Many people get very sick or die of COVID-19, but others roam without knowing that they have it. Why?” Meditated on Davis. Professor of Microbiology and Immunology.

He wondered: Are people with pre-pandemic exposure to the coronavirus less susceptible?

His team focused on immune cells called killer T cells. Unlike antibody testing, testing T cells is laborious and expensive, making research difficult.

T cells do not prevent infection. Rather, their job is to patrol the body in search of infected cells and then kill them to reduce the severity of the disease.

They also produce so-called “memory T cells”. This lasts for a long time and can be taken immediately if needed.

In this project, a team at Stanford University first scrutinized the genetic structure of various viruses. They found that the range of SARSCoV-2 virus and other coronaviruses was about the same.

Next, I examined the patient’s blood to see how T cells targeted the virus.

Patients with mild symptoms had a large number of T cells that targeted some of the SARS-CoV-2 virus common to all coronavirus strains. This indicates that they had previously encountered one of the associated coronavirus strains, and these cells were proliferating.

“T cells have recognized part of the viral genome that is similar between coronaviruses,” says Davis.

In addition, many of their killer T cells were in “memory” mode, they said.

The team concluded that these cells were better equipped for rapid recruitment against SARS-CoV-2, as they had already met a milder cousin.

“They were able to react more quickly to the infection,” Davis said. The reaction is, “You can tell the difference between not being aware that you have an illness and dying from it.”

“Memory cells are important in immunology because they can shrug when an infection recurs,” he said.

In contrast, T cells in sick patients targeted parts of the virus that are specific to SARS-CoV-2. Without a memory of previous exposure, the immune system of these patients would not recognize the virus.

“If you have to start from scratch, it will take longer and harder to get ahead of the virus,” he said.

This is the second recent finding that suggests a benefit from previous coronavirus infections.

In April, a team from the University of Pennsylvania reported Journal science People with high levels of antibody caused by infection with beta-coronavirus (a category containing SARS-CoV-2) recovered faster from COVID-19.

Stanford University findings suggest that future vaccines may be designed to enhance T-cell immunity as well as antibody production, according to the report.

It is not yet known how long our immune system retains memory of the COVID-19 virus.

This affects how long the vaccine will last. For example, protection against tetanus lasts only 10 years. However, the yellow fever vaccine is effective for life.

“The whole area of ​​immunological memory endurance,” said Davis. “That’s not what we really understand.”