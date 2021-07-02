A 13-year-old boy from Michigan died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. CDC is investigating

Deaths after a teenager in Michigan was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine are being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, a spokeswoman for the agency told The Detroit News on Friday.

“The CDC knows a 13-year-old boy from Michigan who died after being vaccinated with COVID-19,” spokeswoman Jadefurs wrote in an email. “This case is currently under investigation and it is premature to identify a specific cause of death until the investigation is complete.

“When a serious adverse event, such as death, is reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) after COVID-19 vaccination, the CDC will report all medical records related to the case, including death certificates and autopsy reports. Request and confirm, “she says. Added. “Some of the reported adverse events were caused by vaccination, but they may have happened by accident.”

Saginaw County Coroner Dr. Russell Bush investigates the death of Zilwaukee’s 13-year-old Jacob Clinic on Friday when his office and Saginaw County Health Department died during sleep after receiving a vaccine injection. He said he was doing it. .. President Bush said it was not possible to reveal which vaccine Jacob received when.

“We are currently considering toxicology, tissue reporting, and blood tests,” Bush said. “There is a discussion between the CDC and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Obviously, everyone is interested in this case. As long as we test and investigate potential issues related to youth death, we can. I’m doing as much as I can. “

President Bush said it would be “a fairly long time” before the work was completed and the test results were returned.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Lynn Satfin said Friday that MDHHS had been warned of the incident by the Saginaw County Health Department.

The funeral of Jacob, a student at Jill Walkie Elementary School, was held on June 26th.

According to his obituary https://deislerfuneralhome.com, He loved games and Pokemon. According to the obituary, Jacob “known for his jokes and had memes on every occasion, but what he really loved was his family.”

He has survived by his parents Joseph Clinic and Courtney Jones. Brothers, Gauge, Cayden, Missy. Grandparents, Kim Sloan, Dong, Anne Clinic and many other relatives.

Federal authorities have issued warnings about the rare side effects of some COVID-19 vaccines, mainly chest pain and heart inflammation between teens and young adults.

This problem appears to be most common in young men who receive a second dose, but it is still generally rare. There were 323 reported cases of inflammation in people under the age of 30, with the majority recovering from symptoms.

Dr. Brian Feingold, a cardiologist at the University of Pittsburgh, said the risk “seems to me and many others to be much lower than the risk of COVID.”

And in fact, in a rare joint statement at the end of last month, top US government health authorities, medical institutions, laboratories and hospital associations highlighted the most important benefits of vaccines.

“The facts are clear. This is a very rare side effect and only a very small number of people experience it after vaccination. Importantly, it is almost always mild for young people who do so. Individuals often recover on their own or with minimal treatment, “the statement said.

For more information on this developing story, please return to detroitnews.com.

Contributed by The Associated Press.

[email protected]

Twitter: @oralandar_dn