New deadly bacteria may be lurking in the United States. CDC warns about three mysterious cases

Deadly soil bacteria, common in tropical and subtropical climates, have caused mysterious infections in three people in three different states in the United States, killing at least one. Health warning from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Cases of infectious diseases in the United States occur regularly to travelers, but none of the three infected have a recent travel history that can easily explain how they picked up dangerous bacteria. Bacteria, Burkholderia pseudomallei, Usually transmitted by direct contact with environmental sources, namely polluted soil or water. In most cases, it attacks through a crevice in the skin. Jumping from human to human is rare. However, genetic analysis of bacterial strains in recent US cases has shown that three geographically isolated infections are associated.

A cluster of strange cases suggests that there was a common source of bacteria. Investigators speculate that imported products or animals that have not yet been identified may be a common source. But it also B. Burkholderia pseudomale In the United States, it may no longer be just an intruder, but a permanent and discreet resident.

Great Mimicker

This distinction is important not only for infection prevention efforts, but also for clinical care.Infection B. Burkholderia pseudomale Causes melioidosis. This can be fatal in 10% to 50% of cases. People with diabetes, kidney disease, chronic lung disease, and alcoholism are at greatest risk. However, symptoms can be ambiguous and can vary widely. They include localized pain, swelling, fever, ulcers, abscesses, cough, chest pain, headache, loss of appetite, dyspnea, abdominal discomfort, arthralgia, disorientation, weight loss, stomach or chest pain, muscle pain. , Includes everything from joint pain. , And seizures.

Symptoms are very vague, and melioidosis is “Great Mimicker“Because it is often mistaken for other serious conditions such as tuberculosis. Because I have no travel history. B. Burkholderia pseudomale, Doctors can misdiagnose it-and it can quickly become fatal. B. Burkholderia pseudomale Resistant to many antibiotic treatments. Delayed diagnosis and inadequate treatment can make the infection systemic and fatal in 90% of cases.

According to the CDC, in three new cases in two adults and one child, symptoms range from coughing and shortness of breath to weakness, malaise, nausea, vomiting, intermittent fever, trunk, abdomen, and facial rash. It reached.

The incident occurred in Texas, Kansas, and Minnesota. What was identified in March was deadly. The person has several risk factors for melioidosis, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cirrhosis, and the person died 10 days after admission. Of the remaining two cases, one is still hospitalized and the other has been transferred to an interim care unit.

None of the three patients or their families reported travel outside the continental United States. In a health warning, the CDC recommended that healthcare providers “consider the melioidosis of compatible illness patients, even if they have never traveled to a disease-endemic country.” This is a previous recommendation.

Connection

This isn’t the first time U.S. residents who haven’t traveled recently have come across a mystery. B. Burkholderia pseudomale infection. 2018, 63-year-old Texas residentNot leaving the state for 30 years, appeared in a nearly fatal case of melioidosis. To determine the source of the infection, state and federal health investigators thoroughly wiped small rural ranches of men without running water. They sampled soil, surfaces, plumbing, and his water tanks, including a 1,600-gallon water storage tank that men climbed monthly for cleaning.They did not find any traces B. Burkholderia pseudomale.

But like the three new cases, B. Burkholderia pseudomale Infection of Texas residents in 2018 was genetically associated with other strains that appeared in US residents. In fact, the closest genetic match to the 2018 Texas case was a strain collected from the 2004 Texas case in the exact same county Atascosa. Again, Texas residents did not appear to have a recent travel history to explain the infection.

To Case report Of the 2018 cases announced last year, CDC and Texas Health Investigators highlighted a link to the 2004 case. In particular, they said, “Patients in 2004 were initially hypothesized to be infected 62 years before the onset of illness while serving during World War II in Southeast Asia.” But, B. Burkholderia pseudomale The 2004 case infection in Texas had nothing to do with Southeast Asian strains, the researchers wrote. This strain was associated with other strains in the Americas.

In addition to the 2004 Texas case, the next closest genetic match to the 2018 Texas strain was that of the 1999 case of Arizona. Although isolated from a patient who recently migrated from El Salvador, the strain was genetically more similar to the North American isolate than that found in Central America.

The potential was clear to CDC and Texas investigators investigating the 2018 case. B. Burkholderia pseudomale It may be unique to the United States. They wrote:

The source of infection for this patient remains unknown. However, genomic analysis showed a patient isolation group that included existing isolates collected from other patients in the southwestern United States. Isolates TX2004 and TX2018b were collected and grouped approximately 15 years apart from patients living in the same Texas County at the time of onset. B. Burkholderia pseudomale It may exist in an environment in this area.

Investigators also B. Burkholderia pseudomale As speculated in the 2004 Texas case, the infection can be “reactivated.” “Instead of the 62-year incubation period, patients infected with TX2004 may have been exposed to an unknown local environment prior to the onset of symptoms,” they wrote. And researchers suggested that the idea of ​​this long incubation period might have misunderstood previous research apart from the possibility that dangerous bacteria are actually endemic to the United States. They pointed out a case of melioidosis reported in a patient who lived in New Mexico in 1991 and had not left the country for years.Physician evaluating the patient Exposure during the Vietnam War was attributed to the infection, 18 years ago.

Conclusion

Most importantly, CDC and Texas researchers conclude: Burkholderia pseudomale Infectious diseases should be included in the differential diagnosis of patients with compatible illnesses, even if no travel history has been reported. “

“Only when B. Burkholderia pseudomale It can be clearly stated that it is isolated from the environment B. Burkholderia pseudomale However, “increased awareness of healthcare professionals and diagnostic laboratory staff for melioidosis as a potentially endemic disease in the southwestern United States is important to improve case outcomes and prevent laboratory exposure.” They say.

The message is mainly 2015 reportShows an increase in cases of melioidosis in the United States between 2008 and 2013. Most of the 34 human cases identified in the report were travel-related, but two were not.

“Given the slight increase in the number of cases of melioidosis reported since 2009, melioidosis may be considered an emerging infectious disease in the United States,” the authors write. “Physicians and other healthcare professionals should be aware of the increase in cases reported in the United States, especially given the history of travel to endemic areas and the identification of infected individuals without known risk factors.”