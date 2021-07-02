West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes found in Rockland County





West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes were found in Orangetown and Clarkstown late last month, announced Friday by Rockland County Executive Edday and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnaber Rupert. According to the State Department, these were the first two groups of mosquitoes collected from traps that tested positive for the virus in the county this year. Infected mosquitoes were collected from traps as part of ongoing mosquito surveillance activities in the county. No cases of residents have been reported this season. The last human incident in Rockland County was 2018. Pandemic vs endemic: How the community health department balanced COVID and West Nile prevention Tick: Why bad seasons, how to prevent stings, and what types are entering our area “This is usually the time when West Nile virus activity is expected to increase, and a pool of these positive mosquitoes confirms that,” Rupert said. According to the county, most mosquitoes are not positive for the virus that causes the disease and are unlikely to get the disease. People over the age of 50 are at greatest risk of serious illness. Symptoms of West Nile fever can range from flu-like fever, pain, and nausea. For skin rashes and swollen lymph glands; neurological disorders and possibly death. The Department of Health takes precautions against encouraging mosquito populations by removing accumulated water from the premises and covering containers that can provide a place for water to form and spawn. Proposed that It is also advisable to use an insect repellent spray and, if possible, cover it outdoors, especially if the mosquitoes are most active. Each year, mosquito pools are tested positive for West Nile fever in the Mid-Hudson region. There have been three human cases in Rockland over the last two decades, with human cases found in the Duchess, Orange, Westchester, and Ulster counties. Westchester has recorded human cases of West Nile fever each year for the past four years and has recorded deaths in 2020. A 76-year-old Yonkers resident diagnosed with West Nile virus died on August 22nd. Dutchness has seen six cases of West Nile fever in the last decade, the latest being 2018. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 14 cases of West Nile virus in New York in 2019. Preliminary data for 2020 shows three. Staff writer Nancy Cutler contributed to this report. Isabel Keane features trending news from The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal, and Times Herald-Record.click Here For her latest story. Follow her on Twitter @ijkeane..

