COVID-19 booster vaccine may be offered to the most vulnerable people from September





The booster COVID-19 vaccine may be offered to the most vulnerable people in the UK from September 2021 to ensure that protection continues throughout the winter season. It is based on tentative advice from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI). JCVI explained that the plan aims to extend the protection provided by the first two doses of vaccination. The Department of Health (DHSC) explained that evidence shows that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can strongly prevent serious coronavirus illness for at least six months. However, like influenza, winter is likely to bring more cases and more pressure on the NHS, DHSC added. Professor Jonathan Van-Tham, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom, said: This is about how vaccine professionals are best used to protect the most vulnerable people and to keep everyone’s lives as normal as possible during the fall and winter. It shows that you are thinking carefully. “Of course, we need to act on the data. This advice is tentative and will change from now on in September as more data from the vaccine booster study JCVI will consider in the summer. You need to keep in mind that there is a possibility. “ Interim advice from JCVI proposes a two-stage booster program in parallel with the influenza vaccination program. In the first phase, a third COVID-19 booster vaccine will be provided to people over the age of 70, those living in elderly care facilities, and front-line medical and social welfare workers. Boosters are also provided to people over the age of 16 who are considered to have a weakened immune system or are clinically very vulnerable. In the second stage, adults over the age of 50 and those who are domestic contacts of people with a depressed immune system are invited to the booster. In addition to this, people over the age of 16 outlined in one of the government groups at risk for influenza or COVID-19 are also invited. This includes epilepsy patients who were included in priority group 6 during the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccination program. JCVI’s final advice and final decision on whether to proceed with this has not yet been made and will be done by September. The situation at the time, more data from booster immune trials, and information on the effectiveness of the vaccine against new variants of the virus will be taken into account. According to the latest analysis by the British Public Health Services (PHE) and the University of Cambridge, the DHSC has prevented an estimated 7.2 million infections and 27,000 deaths in the UK with previous vaccines. PHE data also show that the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective against the severe symptoms of the Delta COVID-19 variant. Analysis shows that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective for hospitalization after two doses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Moderna vaccine is also 94.1% effective. You may also be interested in: NHS sends information to British women and girls taking sodium valproate The NHS will send an informed letter to 20,000 women and girls in the UK who are prescribing sodium valproate over the next few days.

