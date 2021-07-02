CDC warns parents not to pollute pools with sick children





As summer vacation begins in earnest, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns parents not to allow sick children to swim in pools or large bodies of water. “Only one person has diarrhea to contaminate the entire pool,” the CDC warned in a tweet posted on July 1. “Diarrhea can be caused by bacteria such as Crypto (abbreviated) Cryptosporidium), Giardia, Shigella, Norovirus,and E. coli O157: H7.. Some of these bacteria can survive for nearly an hour or even days in properly chlorinated water, “said the CDC website. According to the CDC, the most notable bacteria commonly linked to pools are cryptovirus and norovirus. Cryptography According to the CDC, it is a hard-shelled parasite that is well protected from chlorine. Parasites can survive for up to 7 days in a well-maintained pool, and if infected, a person can suffer from diarrhea for up to 2 weeks. Relation: CDC: “Probable” link between COVID vaccine and rare teenage conditions NorovirusAccording to the CDC, commonly referred to as gastroenteritis or gastroenteritis, it is highly contagious and generally spreads through water. People infected with norovirus have symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting within 24 hours of getting sick, but they usually go away in 1 to 3 days. The CDC recommends that parents with healthy children who want to participate in water activities use chlorine test strips that are readily available at hardware stores and pool supplies stores. Test strips allow people to check pH balance and chlorine levels in public pools and water parks. Distributors are advised to follow the manufacturer’s instructions to determine the cleanliness of the water. Relation: All children should be screened for potential heart-related problems, AAP says The agency also advises parents to check their children’s diapers regularly and take frequent restroom breaks to avoid contamination. The CDC added that they should take a shower before entering public pools and water playgrounds to avoid swallowing water. Parents with sick children suffering from diarrhea are advised to stay away from public pools and water playgrounds until the symptoms disappear. “We all share water to swim, play and relax, so it plays an important role in protecting ourselves, family and friends from the bacteria that can cause diarrhea. “The CDC website says.

