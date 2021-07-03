COVID hospitalization increases by 10% in the Bay Area.Sonoma County sees about 60 new cases per day in unvaccinated patients





The pandemic situation in the Bay Area has not been completely resolved, it is clear, new infection pockets continue in multiple regional counties, and anxious rises in new COVID hospitalizations continue. All that public health officials and Dr. Anthony Fauci have warned us about the speed of vaccine efforts is coming true, staring at the third and fourth waves of coronavirus infection that will spare Bay. There may be. Region despite higher than average vaccination rates. On July 1, hospitalizations for patients identified as suspected of COVID increased by 10% from 216 to 238 in the Bay Area. Until the first week of June, hospitalizations in the area ranged from a high of 2,279 on January 11th to just 204 on June 8th, but since then they have peaked and soared in a few days. Chart by SFist The increase in hospitalizations is not yet dramatic, but with only 50% of the state’s population fully vaccinated, in late 2021, the number of hospitals across the state leveled off and slowly increased. It reflects. The delta mutant, which is currently considered to be 75% more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19, is widely distributed, with unvaccinated as the main target and inherited as the predominant strain of the virus nationwide. I am ready. Sonoma County currently has the highest number of new cases in the Bay Area as a percentage of the total population. Sonoma County was also one of the last counties to move from the “red” and “orange” tier status before the state retired. June 15th color coded system. The county has an average of 12 new cases per day for unvaccinated residents, or about 59 new cases in total. This is twice the daily new case rate for unvaccinated residents on May 1. Chart by Sonoma County Public Health Service San Francisco Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax Tell this week’s chronicle Everyone needs to be vigilant about Delta variants, and vaccinated San Francisco people pay attention to tourists and those arriving from elsewhere, and socialize outdoors on July 4th. Should be tried. “It’s like the COVID of a steroid,” Corfax said of the variant. “Currently, it accounts for about 30% of local cases. We expect to have more than 90% of cases in just a few months.” And he warns unvaccinated people that no matter how high the sci-fi vaccination rate is, they should not rely on herd immunity. “This is not a good time to not get vaccinated in San Francisco,” Corfax said. “People may misunderstand that because of our high vaccination rate, we are unlikely to get the virus even if we are not vaccinated. [the] delta [variant] Shifted the equation. “ A slight increase in hospitalization across the state may be due to the high infection rate and increased toxicity of this variant, and a slowdown in overall vaccination efforts.Experts say that the majority of new infections and deaths from COVID occur among unvaccinated Americans — and We learned on thursday The rate of “breakthrough” infections among California vaccinated people is very low, remaining at around 0.04%. Approximately 950 new COVID infections are currently confirmed daily throughout the state. Infectious disease experts and public health officials continue to emphasize that currently available vaccines, especially mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), appear to be very effective against delta mutants.

