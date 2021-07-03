Health
Illinois Public Health Director says unvaccinated people need to wear masks.
Almost 72% of Illinois adults have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, and 49% of the state’s total population has been fully vaccinated. The Illinois Public Health Service reported on Friday.
The agency also said that since June 25, there have been 54 additional deaths associated with COVID-19 and 2,120 new cases of coronavirus disease.
Although the rate of new cases and deaths is one of the lowest since the pandemic struck Illinois in the spring of 2020, state officials say they want to increase the number of vaccinated people.
“We are celebrating the holiday weekend of July 4th with due care,” Public Health Director D. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. “Many events take place outdoors, but it is important for unvaccinated people to take precautions and, if necessary, avoid large numbers of people who cannot be socially distanced.”
She added, “For indoor events, unvaccinated people still need to wear masks, and vaccinated people can also choose to wear masks. In Illinois, it is more toxic. The number of COVID-19 strains of Delta mutants will increase. ”
The state reports a total of 23,245 COVID-19-related deaths and 1.39 million cases.
The 7-day test positive rate is 1.1%.
A total of 12.64 million vaccines have been administered in Illinois.
The· Sangamon County Public Health Service We reported five new COVID-19 cases on Friday. A total of 19,165 cases have been reported among the county residents.
No new deaths have been reported. A total of 234 people in Sangamon County, COVID-19, have died.
Residents of the five counties of COVID-19 remained hospitalized.
In Menard County, two new COVID-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 1,257. No new deaths were reported and COVID-19 counties were not hospitalized.
Please contact Dean Olsen: [email protected]; (217) 836-1068; twitter.com/DeanOlsenSJR.
