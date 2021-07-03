Connect with us

Health

After COVID, some patients in Louisiana will be diagnosed with diabetes.Coronavirus

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 


David Owens thought he could be infected with COVID-19.

He wore a mask for work and his wife was a “disinfectant fanatic”, but it was difficult to prevent all exposures with two school-aged children. In January, the test returned positive.

But what he didn’t expect 53-year-old Owens to result from a match against the coronavirus was the diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

He received the news when he visited the emergency room because he was found to have another COVID complication, a blood clot. When he arrived, the nurse checked his blood sugar level, which was three times the normal level.

“They were surprised at what I was aware of,” Owens said.

Over the past year, researchers have identified a range of problems that can be caused by COVID, including neurological problems, kidney and heart damage, and blood clots. Recently, patients like Owens have shown signs that diabetes may also be associated with coronavirus infection.

Last year's OLOL doubled type 2 diabetes in children as the latest sign of the impact of COVID on Louisiana

Studies suggesting a recent increase in type 2 diabetes in Baton Rouge children are blinking another warning sign related to the coronavirus pa …

In Louisiana 1.27 million have pre-diabetes and an additional 124,000 have undiagnosed diabetes, Doctors are aware of the rise.

“We’ve probably made more new diagnoses of diabetes this year than ever before,” said Dr. Josh Denson, a New Orleans critical care pulmonary doctor, who has up to 10 times more people with diabetes than usual. I presumed that. We specialize in lung care, not metabolic disorders.

After noticing the connection, Denson began looking for chronic illnesses in COVID patients. But he says it’s a “chicken or the egg” situation. It is unclear if the patient already has diabetes or if the coronavirus exacerbates diabetes.

“Recently, there was a 32-year-old healthy man who died of a severe COVID infection,” said Denson. “He had no medical problems at all, but when you started to see … he actually had very mild diabetes.”

Doctors knew that diabetics suffered from a coronavirus infection. However, until recently, it was not clear that the connection could be bidirectional. A November survey found that 14.4% of hospitalized COVID patients had some form of diabetes. Journal of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. However, experts cannot yet say whether COVID causes a chronic illness, tilts the scale towards it, or simply reveals an unknown, pre-existing distress.

Bogalusa — Every time Wendy Pellet saw a big white trailer outside elementary school, she knew it would be a good day.

Diabetes refers to a series of metabolic disorders related to how the body handles blood sugar levels. In patients with type 1 diabetes, the pancreas, an organ that aids digestion and balances blood sugar levels, loses the ability to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body increases insulin resistance and the pancreas cannot produce enough to lower blood sugar levels.

Type 1 diabetes has long been associated with the virus and is thought to be caused when the immune system attacks cells involved in insulin production. The relationship between the virus and type 2 diabetes is less clear, but there is evidence that the virus can completely disrupt the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels.

During the 2003 SARS pandemic 20 out of 39 patients in one study Although he developed diabetes within a few days of admission, only two had diabetes three years later. In another study of outbreaks in 2003, Of 22 patients who have not previously had diabetes, 7 developed hyperglycemia in the hospital, but researchers did not know whether it was due to treatment or the virus itself.

Owens had no history of diabetes, but his medical records showed a slightly elevated fasting blood glucose level from a few years ago. Prior to COVID, he had never been hospitalized.






NO.diabetes.adv.003.jpg

David Owens poses outside his job in Hammond, Louisiana, on Friday, June 25, 2021. Owens was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes after obtaining a COVID in January 2021. NOLA.com, Times Pikayun | New Orleans supporters)


Photo of staff by SOPHIA GERMER


We will inform you about the progress of COVID-19 vaccination once a week. Sign up today.

The question of whether COVID causes diabetes and how new COVID-related diabetes develops differently is being debated among endocrinologists. Some, like Dr. Frank Moves Jarvis, an endocrinologist and professor at Tulane Medical College, suspect that the way the virus invades pancreatic cells may have a detrimental effect.

“The pancreas seems to have had a heart attack,” said Mauvais-Jarvis, who discovered an autopsy pancreas in a microclot and inflamed COVID patient.

In a small sample of primates from the Tulane Primate Center, two of the six non-prediabetic monkeys also developed type 2 diabetes after COVID infection, Mauvais-Jarvis said.

Many other factors may also explain the diagnosis after COVID. All types of serious illness can turn someone who may have had prediabetes into full-blown type 2 diabetes. The COVID patient may have already had diabetes, but a match with COVID was needed to reveal it. According to doctors, dexamethasone, a commonly used steroid for the treatment of COVID, is like gasoline to raise blood sugar levels in diabetics.

“All these stories could be just the infection and the effects of some steroids,” said Mauvais-Jarvis. “But the virus can also have toxic effects on the pancreas.”

Tanya de Silva, head of the endocrinology section of LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, said the virus may be blocking insulin production by damaging cells that produce insulin, the hormone that suppresses blood sugar levels. Said there is.

Inflammation caused by COVID stimulating the immune system can damage these pancreatic cells and other systems and organs of the body, all of which affect the regulation of sugars in the body.

“We don’t know for sure because we don’t have the data yet, but there are several possible mechanisms for new diabetes,” de Silva said. “This is something we should worry about, given that we are already at risk in our population.”

Dareen Bernard was one of those endangered patients. Although she has a family history of diabetes, she paid special attention to her diet and checked her blood sugar levels on a regular basis. When infected with COVID in July 2020, she was thinking more about breathing problems and blood clots than diabetes. But a few months after COVID, she got a call from her doctor. The blood sugar level rose sharply, and I changed from mild prediabetes to full-scale type 2 diabetes.

She worked with a nutritionist to double her efforts to manage her diet. However, another test a few weeks later showed that her blood sugar level had risen again.

“There was a lot, and I’m getting stressed,” said Berniard, 48-year-old health insurance case manager. “It questioned me myself — did I eat as healthy as I thought? Am I doing enough?”

Her doctor has seen the blood sugar levels of two patients previously infected with the coronavirus rise sharply.






NO.ochsnervax.021121_10.JPG

Oxner Health pharmacy staff will fill the syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Metairie airline shrine. Officials from Oxner Health and the Parish of Jefferson launched a mass coronavirus vaccine distribution center this week. (Photo courtesy of Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)


Photo by Chris Granger


“I really think this is related to COVID,” said Dr. Jason Halperin, Ph.D., Berniard, Crescent Care, New Orleans. “It’s very surprising to have timing, a lack of change in her lifestyle, and that significant change over a three-month period.”

But until the data is collected and investigated, the connection is still a mystery. Mauvais-Jarvis has begun a study at the Veterans Medical Center in New Orleans with approximately 1,500 patients.Established by an international group of researchers Global Registry for Tracking New Diabetes and COVID..

In the meantime, patients cannot help thinking that it has something to do with the development of life-changing illnesses.

“I may have been Type 2 in the future,” Owens said. “COVID has passed the rest of the finish line.”

Affiliate commissions may be incurred when purchasing from the links on this site.

..

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.nola.com/news/coronavirus/article_db6a10cc-d92a-11eb-91fb-0726d207a18a.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: