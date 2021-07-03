



To provide important public security information to our community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism, consider becoming a digital subscriber.. This story will be updated on Friday, July 2nd with the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon. Oregon reaches 70% vaccination target State officials announced Friday that 70% of Oregon’s adults have been vaccinated at least once. As of June 30, 2,343,617 adult Oregons had received at least one dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was. Neither the Oregon pharmacy nor the 1,478 first doses given on Friday have yet been reported to the CDC. The sum of the results means that the state has reached the 70% adult vaccination target. “The goal of 70% vaccination for adults means increased chances of maintaining a safe resumption. Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine continues to reduce new cases, hospitalizations and mortality in the state. Thank you to everyone who has been vaccinated and to everyone who has helped administer these life-saving vaccines, “said Patrick Allen, director of OHA. “But COVID-19 hasn’t disappeared. Our goal is to vaccinate 8 out of 10 people across Oregon, especially adults in the color community and other under-vaccinated groups.” Authorities said 9 out of 10 recent COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, were unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated. Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths and 209 new cases Oregon reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. According to the Oregon Department of Health, this will bring the state’s cumulative number of cases to 209,035 and deaths to 2,781. Marion County reported 22 new cases and Pork County reported 7 cases. New cases in other counties were: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (2), Colombia (2), Coose (1), Crook (3), Curry ( 1), Deschutz (14), Douglas (14), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Clackamas (7), Lane (13), Lynn (15), Malheur (1), Morrow (1), Multnomah (22), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (14), Yamhill (8). 134 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, two fewer than Thursday. Twenty-eight of them were in the intensive care unit. The newly reported deaths are: An 89-year-old man from Lincoln County tested positive on January 20 and died at the Rockledge Community Medical Center on January 31. He had a fundamental condition.

A 92-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 16 and died at Salem Hospital on June 29. He had a fundamental condition.

A 77-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on February 7 and died at South Bay Hospital on February 15. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. COVID-19 in numbers This is the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health as of Friday, July 2nd. 2,781: A person who died of COVID-19.

209,035: Total number of cases of COVID-19.

132: Hospital COVID-19 patient. Oregon COVID-19 by county This is the number of cases and deaths tested both positively and presumed as of Friday, July 2nd. Baker: 1,038 cases, 15 dead.

Benton: 3,285 cases, 22 dead.

Craccamus: 19,112 cases, 235 deaths.

Clatsop: 1,077 cases, 9 dead.

Colombia: 1,953 cases, 30 dead.

Coos: 2,191 cases, 39 people died.

Crook: 1,308 cases, 23 dead.

Curry: 746 cases, 12 dead.

Deschutes: 10,125 cases, 82 deaths.

Douglas: 3,992 cases, 83 dead.

Gilliam: 82 cases, 1 dead.

Grants: 552 cases, 7 dead.

Harney: 439 cases, 11 dead.

Hood River: 1,232 cases, 33 dead.

Jackson: 11,664 cases, 148 deaths.

Jefferson: 2,397 cases, 41 dead.

Josephine: 3,677 cases, 72 dead.

Klamath: 4,811 cases, 78 people died.

Lake: 472 cases, 8 dead.

Lane: 14,070 cases, 168 deaths.

Lincoln: 1,458 cases, 22 dead.

Rin: 5,770 cases, 81 people died.

Malheur: 3,622 cases, 64 deaths.

Marion: 23,644 cases, 326 deaths.

Tomorrow: 1,167 cases, 16 dead.

Multnomah: 40,616 cases, 615 deaths.

Pork: 4,062 cases, 56 people died.

Sherman: 70 cases, 1 dead.

Tillamook: 679 cases, 4 dead.

Umatilla: 8,707 cases, 87 deaths.

Union: 1,518 cases, 24 deaths.

Warowa: 196 cases, 5 dead.

Wasco: 1,461 cases, 30 people died.

Washington: 26,977 cases, 252 deaths.

Wheeler: 35 cases, 1 dead.

Yam Hill: 4,830 cases, 80 deaths. Source: Oregon Health Department

