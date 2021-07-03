July 2 COVID-19 Update: Day 3 without death, 21 new cases, 36 recovery

Reported vaccine

An additional 20,981 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 1,194,535.

An additional 20,981 dose of COVID-19 vaccine reported today was administered to residents living in the following zones: Far North Central, 3; Far North East, 165; Northwest, 524; North Central, 719; Northeast, 427; Saskatoon, 7,251; Central West, 642; Central East, 2,044; Regina, 5,904; Southwest, 460; South Central , 845; and southeast, 1,150. 591 doses were given with the living area reserved.

71% over 12 years old are first vaccinated and 45% over 12 years old are fully vaccinated.

Status of population vaccination as of July 1, 2021 group Estimated

population received

First dose completely

Vaccination 80 years old and over 51,304 47,586 (93%) 44,246 (86%) 70-79 years old 79,817 73,744 (92%) 67,337 (84%) 60-69 years old 138,471 120,064 (87%) 103,370 (75%) 50-59 years old 147,466 111,481 (76%) 84,328 (57%) 40-49 years old 151,896 106,405 (70%) 62,758 (41%) 30-39 years old 183,246 110,902 (61%) 53,028 (29%) 18-29 years old 189,909 105,611 (56%) 41,178 (22%) 12-17 years old 90,987 52,275 (57%) 10,114 (11%)

Details of all state vaccinations, including first and second doses, can be found at: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness..

All residents aged 12 years and older who are eligible for the first and second immunization of COVID-19

All Saskatchewan residents over the age of 12 who received the first vaccination are eligible for a second vaccination every 28 days.

Vaccination appointments can be booked online from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, whether you request a first or second dose. www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 Or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). Addresses and opening hours for drive-through clinics and walk-in clinics are available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax..

A map of participating pharmacies throughout the state is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.. This online tool contains a link to the pharmacy booking website, which provides details on the vaccine brands offered at each location.

Daily COVID-19 statistics

There are 21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on July 2, bringing the state to a total of 48,882 cases.

The new case is in the next zone. Far North Central, 1; Northwest, 1; North Central, 1; Saskatoon, 4; Central East, 1; Regina, 7; and Southwest, 1. Four previously reported cases were assigned to North Central, 3. And northwest, 1.

No new deaths have been reported today.

A total of 47,909 collections and 405 cases are considered active.

There are 57 people in the hospital. 45 people are inpatient: Northwest, 3; North Central, 7; Saskatoon, 19; Central West, 1; Central East, 1; Regina, 12; and South Central, 2.12. Has been: Northwest, 2. North Central, 2; Saskatoon, 5; and Regina, 3. Decreased hospitalizations are an important indicator that vaccination efforts are affecting the state. Residents are still recommended to receive the first and second doses of the vaccine to further reduce the transmission of COVID-19 now and throughout the rest of 2021.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 38 (3.1 per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the last few months is available at the following URL: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

There were 1,779 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on July 1, 2021.

To date, 920,303 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of June 29, 2021, when figures for other states and countries were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 773,493 tests per million people. The national tax rate was 967,456.

As of July 1, screening in Saskatchewan identified 12,175 substances of concern and reported in the following zones: Far North Central, 3; Far North East, 87; Northwest, 828; North Central, 633; ​​Northeast, 80; Saskatoon, 2,116; Central West, 146; Central East, 651; Regina, 4,800; Southwest, 400; South Central, 888; and Southeast, 1,144. There are 82 screened VOCs with pending residence.

Today, there are no new strain results reported for the mutant strain of concern. Of the 7,242 VOCs identified by whole-genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 6,675 are alpha (B.1.1.7), 348 are gamma (P.1), 209 are delta (B.1.617.2), and 10 Is beta (B .1.351).

Mutants of concern that have been identified may appear in both columns of the website, depending on the testing of the case. Adding cases identified by screening and cases that have undergone whole-genome sequencing can result in double counting of individual cases.

Details on total number of health care workers, total case breakdown by source, age, gender, region, total number of tests to date, per capita test rate, and current number of confirmed variants of concern Statistics can be found at: http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

COVID-19 Vaccination and Case Information Online

Due to the diminishing tendency of COVID-19 cases in the state, daily COVID-19 vaccinations and case news releases will now be published only on weekdays, except on legal holidays.

The COVID-19 dashboard contains all vaccination and case information, including vaccines provided, new and active cases, hospitalizations, tests, and state of concern variant status, at this time. It will continue to be released 7 days a week. The dashboard is located at: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

Limit COVID infections in the community-take a test

Taking the test helps monitor active cases in the state, especially for mutant strains of concern in Saskatchewan. Even if you have mild symptoms, stay home and have a COVID-19 test. Even with recent vaccinations, it can take up to 3 weeks for the immune system to respond from the first dose and 2 weeks after the second dose. Vaccines are not a cure for all possible infections and are at risk of being infected with COVID-19 during that time.

The COVID-19 test is available to all residents. You can continue to receive referrals for the COVID-19 test through HealthLine 811 or your health care provider, and drive-through test sites are available 7 days a week without referrals in Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, and Prince Albert. Information on symptoms to watch out for and how to take the test is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing..

Saskatchewan Reopening Roadmap-All public health measures to be lifted on July 11

Complete implementation of Step 3 of the Resumption Roadmap will take place on Sunday, July 11, as more than 70% of residents over the age of 12 received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That is, as of Sunday, July 11, all public health orders will be removed. This includes removing mandatory masking orders across the state and removing event and collection size limits.

General COVID-19 information

For inquiries from the general public COVID[email protected]..

Know your risk.Keep yourself and others safe www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-know-your-risk..