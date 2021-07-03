Health officials urge vaccination as LA County sees a surge in virus cases

California’s public health officials begged people to be vaccinated on Friday as the largest county in California reported hundreds of additional COVID-19 infections.

Los Angeles County reported 549 new cases in the most daily days since mid-April. The county recorded an average of nearly 300 new cases per day in the seven days ending Wednesday, an increase of 85% over the seven days ending June 24.

The county public health service reported that the percentage of positive coronavirus tests was 1.3%, more than four times the 0.3% minimum seen in the first week of June.

The positive rate in the county is close to 10 million, still lower than 1.5% of the state as a whole, and the rate of infection, hospitalization and death is seen during the fall and winter waves, where hundreds of people die each day. It’s just a part of the percentage.

Still, caseloading across the county and California in two weeks since the state abolished the color-coded hierarchical system of COVID-19 restrictions, ended most capacity restrictions, and lifted many distance and mask rules. Has increased significantly for vaccinated people.

“The July 4th holiday celebration will take place this weekend, so the best way to stay safe is to be fully vaccinated,” the county’s public health department urged. “If you are not vaccinated and are around someone outside your family, the mask provides strong protection against the virus.”

California confirmed 1,792 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. In the state, daily caseloads have increased by about 17% in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 mortality during a pandemic plummeted in the San Francisco Bay Area County after being reviewed using another methodology.

The majority of new infections are associated with delta variants of COVID-19. This is a devastating mutation in India, and officials say it could be twice as contagious as traditional strains. Although fully vaccinated people are considered to be quite resistant, this strain poses a serious threat to fully vaccinated people, about half of all Californians.

This includes about 4 million people in Los Angeles County, and “another wave could be a very real possibility,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday.

This number also includes children under the age of 12 who have not yet been licensed for shots.

However, state officials said overall COVID-19 statistics remained close to record lows and some increase is expected after the state reopens on June 15.

“No threat to the state’s health system capacity is expected,” the State Department said in a statement on Friday. “There are enough people vaccinated with COVID-19, so there is no risk of overwhelming the system with more cases.”

Since the pandemic began a year and a half ago, more than 63,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the country’s most populous state. On Friday, the state reported another 45 deaths.

However, Santa Clara County has reduced the death toll by nearly 23%.

The county included in the COVID-19 deaths those who were tested positive for the virus before or after death, regardless of the cause of death listed. However, from now on, only those who are listed as the cause of COVID-19 on the death certificate will be counted, said Dr. Sarah Radman, a county public health aide.

According to Radman, the original system was used during the COVID-19 surge, where it was difficult to obtain information due to a surge in mortality at a time when it was important to share information quickly with the general public. it was done.

“Now we can do a detailed review of death certificates and make a detailed assessment of them,” she said.

Following a similar move in Alameda County in early June, the change reduced the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Santa Clara County to 1,698.

The new method is consistent with the California Public Health Service and if the deaths of people infected with COVID-19 are not related to the virus, they are not included in the number of deaths.

Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, Bay Area Newsgroup It was important to provide the right number to help fight false information about COVID-19 and vaccination.

“Currently, we’re trying to accurately reflect why someone died, so denialists would say,’even if I’m vaccinated, I’ve died of COVID,'” Chin Hong said. “Unraveling those who are really dying with COVID is more important than ever.”