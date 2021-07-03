Spread of delta variants and low immunization rates

One of the dozens of delta variant cases identified in Alabama when Dr. David Thrasher, a pulmonologist in Montgomery, arranged to send a COVID-19 sample for a variant test at a state laboratory on Thursday. He knew it could be included.

However, Slasher said that in the United States, 27 delta cases identified in the state in recent weeks have been icebergs, as cases of COVID-19 are increasing again in the United States, despite the country’s return to normal. I think it’s just the tip.

“Probably more [delta cases] More than we know, “said Slasher. “I predict it will soon become dominant in the United States … we are still very low vaccinated and Delta is attacking younger people. People in the hospital, I Are currently outpatients, almost all in their 40s and 50s. “

According to a briefing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have plummeted since the winter surge, but this week’s national average number of cases has increased by 10%. Delta variants, which are considered to be a much more contagious version of the virus, are increasingly circulating throughout the country.

Early data suggest that current COVID-19 vaccination on the market provides protection against new variants, but experts say the variants are new in the low vaccination community. It warns that it could lead to a surge. The southern part, where vaccination rates continue to follow the country and the proportion of the at-risk population is high, is especially at risk.

COVID-19 Delta Variant:CDC predicts that the COVID-19 delta variant will eat the “alpha variant” in the United States

Less than 40% of people in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, and Tennessee are fully vaccinated. In Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, some partial vaccinations are better covered unless less than 40% of the population has been vaccinated at least once. According to the Mayo Clinic chase.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the UAB’s Infectious Diseases Division, said delta variants can be 50% to 90% more contagious than previous versions of COVID. And early data show that it can cause more serious illnesses, especially among young people.

According to data, about 20% of American cases are delta mutations, but some communities believe that 50% of cases are associated with deltas, according to Marazzo.

“We are in an arms race with these evolving variants,” Marrazzo said.

In the south, a large area of ​​the region is fighting without the COVID-19 vaccine, the No. 1 weapon.

Early data show that fully vaccinated people are protected from delta mutants and, even if infected, are unlikely to develop serious illness. According to USA Today, partial vaccination provides some protection, but experts encourage people to get the recommended full dose.

“We are a conservative culture. I am a conservative person. I understand that, no one wants the government to tell them what to do,” Slasher said. It was. “Okay, we’re more individualistic than some other places, but this will kill more people.”

Delta variant:According to scientists, Delta is the “most serious” variant of COVID-19. How does it affect the United States?

The risk to under-vaccinated and unvaccinated communities exceeds the delta variant.

“The low-vaccination community is at much higher risk of getting infected from this particular strain,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, Executive Director of the American Society of Public Health. However, Benjamin also points out that if the virus continues to circulate, new, more dangerous strains may emerge.

Benjamin proposes to think of the virus as “sticky.” Highly contagious viruses are more likely to attach to you and cause illness. When a virus jumps from person to person, it replicates itself, sometimes making mistakes and leading to new variants. Some of these variants are less “sticky”, while others, such as the delta variant, are more sticky. And given the free governance of jumping from person to person, the virus is more likely to mutate into a more “sticky” version of itself.

“The concern is that as it changes and changes from person to person, sooner or later the vaccine will change to a completely ineffective form. In essence, it’s a new strain of the virus,” Benjamin said. .. “I know everyone is worried about Delta stocks, but what about Alabama stocks? People in your community can be brand new incubators that are completely different from Delta stocks. Secrets Is to be vaccinated. “

Testing of new variants is limited in Alabama. Slasher, a pulmonologist in Montgomery, said that if certain factors were working, for example, if the patient saw an active COVID-19 case after the first positive in winter, the variant test He said he chose to send a sample for. ..

Although the COVID-19 test evolved last year, most doctors do not have the technology to test new variants. When asked if Alabama requires or encourages doctors to send samples to a state laboratory to collect cases of a particular sample size in Alabama, the Alabama Public Health Service does. I suggested that it wasn’t.

“There are many laboratories (public health, research, commercial) in the state that can perform this test. These tests are not for diagnostic purposes, so doctors manage patients in their clinics. It doesn’t help, now, “said the Alabama Department of Public Health in a statement.

Thrasher Said new data suggests However, the monoclonal antibody treatments he frequently relied on for patients throughout the spring are less effective with delta mutants.

“We need a surveillance system to track all these variants around the world,” Benjamin said. “We adopted this early because we have a very sophisticated system in the UK. Our system is not very robust. It takes time to build such a system. Everyone You don’t have to do it, but what you need is a well-sampled organized approach that allows you to pick things up when changes are fast. “

