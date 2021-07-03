Health
COVID-19 deaths in Santa Clara County plummeted by nearly a quarter due to new methodology
COVID-19 deaths in Santa Clara County fell by nearly a quarter on Friday as the county reworked a way to count deaths across the pandemic.
Downward fix Follow similar movements County officials said Friday that the outbreak occurred in Alameda County in early June, reducing the total number of COVID-19 deaths from 2,201 to 1,698.
For the past year and a half, health officials have tracked and published “COVID deaths,” said Dr. Sarah Radman, a public health officer. That is, anyone infected with the coronavirus when he or she died was considered part of the death toll. In other words, if a county resident has cancer or is hit by a car but is positive when he or she receives medical care or is declared dead, it will be added to the county count. It was.
But now, authorities only count those who have the coronavirus listed as part of the cause of death on their death certificate. Now that the worst pandemic surge has passed, Radman says changes are possible as information about individual deaths is more easily available.
“There were several reasons why our process, in the midst of a surge, was the right decision at the time. There were so many deaths, and we were late in receiving information about why and how someone died. We’ll make real-time information publicly available to help people understand what’s happening and how to stay safe, “Radman said Friday. “Now we can do a detailed review of death certificates and make these detailed assessments.”
According to Radman, the “overwhelming majority” of deaths during the winter and summer surges have been identified as being due to COVID. But in the spring, the county created a large gap between those who died of COVID and those who died of COVID, as COVID rates were low and many of the most medically vulnerable populations were at least partially vaccinated. She said she had found it.
The old method was allowed under the state guidelines of the local health jurisdiction, but the new method is consistent with the method that the California Public Health Service has long announced deaths.According to the state Data dashboardIndividuals whose cause of death is unrelated to COVID-19 but are still positive will be added to the state’s number of cases, but not to the number of deaths.
Santa Clara is the second Bay Area county with such changes.Last month, Alameda Announced a similar 25% decline When the case counts were different, health officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said he was unaware of other counties using the same definition at the time.
Radman did not say whether Alameda County’s decision influenced Santa Clara’s decision, but in a news release announcing the change, the county said, “The updated definition is that many other counties are state-wide. It is consistent with the approach we are taking in. ” Both counties still have the highest death toll in the Bay Area.
Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, believes that overestimation of Alameda and Santa Clara is an easier problem to overcome than underestimation. India And Canada Tracking pandemics has become more difficult.
However, at this stage of vaccine deployment, overestimating COVID deaths gives more ammunition to those who are wary of the vaccine or disseminate false information, and the new definition of the county becomes increasingly important. He said. For example, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention About 25% The proportion of “breakthrough” COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people was asymptomatic or unrelated to illness.
“Currently, we’re trying to accurately reflect why someone died, so denialists would say,’even if I’m vaccinated, I’ve died of COVID,'” Chin Hong said. “Unraveling those who are really dying with COVID is more important than ever.”
Sources
2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/02/santa-clara-countys-covid-19-deaths-fall-by-nearly-a-quarter-with-new-methodology
