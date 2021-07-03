Health
New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazard warns that “Wakko View” could hinder the recovery of COVID-19
New South Wales Health Minister warned that “Wakko’s view,” which causes people to ignore health orders, is endangering the state’s recovery of COVID-19.
Key Point:
- Increasing reports of health order violations to Crime Stoppers
- Jindabyne cafe owners were asked to explain why they shouldn’t be closed
- Premier wants everyone to avoid busy shopping centers and large group movements
The warning came as follows NSW recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19It was the best since the blockade began last weekend, but only nine were infected while in the community.
Gladys Berejikrian said a “green shoot” had emerged and the blockade was working, but Health Minister Brad Hazzard gave a harsh message to those who disregard the rules based on their personal beliefs. sent.
“Unfortunately, some people think it’s okay not to wear a mask.
“My strong message to the community is to win this war against the virus only if people wear masks and follow all the other instructions we understand to keep them safe … Masks Please don’t get caught in the Wako’s view that some people express. “
Gary Warboys, Deputy Secretary of Police for New South Wales, said CrimeStoppers recently saw more reports of alleged health order violations.
He said there were nearly 350 reports in the last 24 hours.
At Snowy Mountains, owners of Jinda Vine Cafe who refused to comply with the rules regarding mask wearing and QR codes were reported to CrimeStoppers and asked to indicate why they should not be closed.
“One of the cafe’s owners was recently arrested after being notified of the infringement and placed on bail to work at the cafe outside of public health orders,” said Deputy Secretary of Warboys.
“It’s an escalation of an event that both police and health are ready to take to ensure that people not only comply with public health orders, but also protect customers and workers.”
Three Sydney residents who traveled to the Genoran Cave on the Central Plateau, thinking they were “a little boring,” were reported to police by the tour operator and fined $ 1,000 each, Warboys said.
And on Lake Tuggerah on the Central Coast, a group of people who met in the industrial area late last night and prepared their cars for burnout was reported by the general public.
They were all fined $ 1,000 each.
on Friday, Boral Organic Store Owner Arrested, With the customer, about alleged violations of health orders.
Recent posts from stores on social media include anti-mask and anti-vaccination messages.
On Saturday, two employees of the store, who allegedly did not wear masks while servicing customers, were also arrested and charged.
“It’s now very clear that people report this kind of action to the police and we take action,” said Deputy Secretary of Warboys.
In Sydney’s weather forecast over the weekend, Ms. Beregikrian called on people to avoid mingling with large groups outside and resist going to busy shopping centers.
“I don’t want to see all our good work spoiled today and tomorrow because the weather is nice and people have decided not to obey orders … Don’t make a 10-person athletic group 20 or 30 Please, “she said.
“”[And] If you need relief from your home today … Avoid shopping centers and indoor areas … We strongly want people to exercise outdoors in a safe way. “
NSW has recorded 261 COVID-19 cases since June 16th and is scheduled to end on July 9th.
Loading form …
..
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-03/nsw-brad-hazzard-condemns-wacko-views-about-covid19/100265514
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]