New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazard warns that “Wakko View” could hinder the recovery of COVID-19

New South Wales Health Minister warned that “Wakko’s view,” which causes people to ignore health orders, is endangering the state’s recovery of COVID-19.

The warning came as follows NSW recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19It was the best since the blockade began last weekend, but only nine were infected while in the community.

Gladys Berejikrian said a “green shoot” had emerged and the blockade was working, but Health Minister Brad Hazzard gave a harsh message to those who disregard the rules based on their personal beliefs. sent.

“We are deeply involved in the war against this virus. When you are at war, you cannot win it from Wako’s point of view,” he said.

“Unfortunately, some people think it’s okay not to wear a mask.

“My strong message to the community is to win this war against the virus only if people wear masks and follow all the other instructions we understand to keep them safe … Masks Please don’t get caught in the Wako’s view that some people express. “

Blood Hazard, New South Wales Minister of Health, has accused people of ignoring the rules regarding wearing masks. ((( AAP: Joel Carrett

Gary Warboys, Deputy Secretary of Police for New South Wales, said CrimeStoppers recently saw more reports of alleged health order violations.

He said there were nearly 350 reports in the last 24 hours.

At Snowy Mountains, owners of Jinda Vine Cafe who refused to comply with the rules regarding mask wearing and QR codes were reported to CrimeStoppers and asked to indicate why they should not be closed.

“One of the cafe’s owners was recently arrested after being notified of the infringement and placed on bail to work at the cafe outside of public health orders,” said Deputy Secretary of Warboys.

“It’s an escalation of an event that both police and health are ready to take to ensure that people not only comply with public health orders, but also protect customers and workers.”

Three Sydney residents who traveled to the Genoran Cave on the Central Plateau, thinking they were “a little boring,” were reported to police by the tour operator and fined $ 1,000 each, Warboys said.

And on Lake Tuggerah on the Central Coast, a group of people who met in the industrial area late last night and prepared their cars for burnout was reported by the general public.

They were all fined $ 1,000 each.

on Friday, Boral Organic Store Owner Arrested, With the customer, about alleged violations of health orders.

Recent posts from stores on social media include anti-mask and anti-vaccination messages.

On Saturday, two employees of the store, who allegedly did not wear masks while servicing customers, were also arrested and charged.

“It’s now very clear that people report this kind of action to the police and we take action,” said Deputy Secretary of Warboys.

In Sydney’s weather forecast over the weekend, Ms. Beregikrian called on people to avoid mingling with large groups outside and resist going to busy shopping centers.

“I don’t want to see all our good work spoiled today and tomorrow because the weather is nice and people have decided not to obey orders … Don’t make a 10-person athletic group 20 or 30 Please, “she said.

“”[And] If you need relief from your home today … Avoid shopping centers and indoor areas … We strongly want people to exercise outdoors in a safe way. “

NSW has recorded 261 COVID-19 cases since June 16th and is scheduled to end on July 9th.

