Health Talk: Be smart about ticks





Summer is here and Vermont is full of outdoor activities for you to enjoy. Unfortunately, the ticks are here and never disappear. As an infectious disease specialist, there are many patients with infectious diseases caused by mites. As you may have heard about Lyme disease, other tick infections such as anaplasmosis, erythrosis, and babesiosis are becoming more well known. Lyme disease is the most common tick infection in Vermont, with more cases seen each year. The Rutland Community Health Center (RRMC) is aware of this trend and keeps up-to-date evidence-based medicine up-to-date to provide the best care for patients diagnosed with tick-related infections. I am trying. Infection; infection Lyme disease is caused by bites from black-legged mites (deer ticks, Ixodes scapularis) infected with Borrelia burgdoerferi (the bacterium that causes Lyme disease). Infection spreads from a bite. Prevention Protect yourself. Use an insect repellent containing 20-30% DEET. Wear clothing treated with Permeterin. Take a shower as soon as you come indoors. Look for ticks. Mites can be found almost anywhere on the body, including underarms, behind the knees, behind the ears, and in the hair. Put the clothes in the dryer and heat them over high heat for 60 minutes to kill the remaining mites. Get rid of the ticks on you. If you don’t know how to get rid of ticks, see your doctor. Diagnosis Infection can cause fever, headache, malaise, and a “bullseye” rash (erythematous erythema). If not treated early or properly, infections can cause joint problems, heart problems, or nervous system problems (neuralgia, paralysis or meningitis). Your provider can look at you, listen to you, look up you, and make a diagnosis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends evidence-based laboratory tests to help providers make diagnoses. processing Treatment is often given with antibiotics for 14 days. There are rare exceptions when 28 days of treatment are required. There is no evidence to support long-term (> 28 days) antibiotic treatment. By understanding how tick-borne infections are transmitted and how to prevent them, you can safely enjoy the great outdoors. This week’s HealthTalk column was written by Dr. John Gavin Cotton, an infectious disease specialist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesargus.com/health-talk-be-smart-about-ticks/article_d6742fe0-be41-57d8-81c3-657aa6bd15d8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos