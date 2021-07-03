Oregon has reported three more COVID-19-related deaths and 209 new cases.Model projects continue to decline

The new OHA dashboard scheduled for next week.Weekend and holiday reports will end

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were three new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, the state’s death toll increased to 2,781, and the Oregon Department of Health reported on Friday.

OHA also reported 209 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Friday, bringing the state total to 209,035.

The latest COVID-19 modeling report shows a continuous decline in daily cases

Oregon Health Department released latest COVID-19 on Friday forecast, We predict that hospitalization and daily cases will be reduced by July 20th.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate (the expected number of secondary cases produced by a single case) was estimated to be 0.74 until June 16.

If this level of infection continues for the next three weeks, the number of cases per 100,000 will be reduced to 40 per 100,000 (approximately 115 per day) and new hospitalizations will be reduced to 7 per day.

A 20% increase in infection reduces new cases to 55 cases per 100,000 (average of 165 cases per day) and new hospitalizations to 12 cases per day.

Modeling shows that estimated immunization from vaccination is present in four times as many people as those who naturally acquire immunity. Innate immunity is immunity caused by a previous infection.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 infection may not be infected and may not have the same level of immunity as fully vaccinated people, and it is unknown how long innate immunity will last.

People who have recovered from their illness have a strong response to the vaccine. OHA recommends vaccination to increase protection against COVID-19.

Over 2.4 million Oregons have been vaccinated at least once with a safe and highly effective vaccine, and over 2.1 million have completed a series of vaccines.

OHA cancels weekend data reporting

Starting this weekend, OHA will stop distributing the following on holidays and weekends:

Weekend news releases and newsletters.

Weekend social media posts in English and Spanish.

Weekend Tableau dashboard updates and weekend hospital capacity reports.

OHA provides a weekend summary report on Monday or the day after the holiday. During the weekend, OHA will continue to have staff available to address urgent issues and will have an on-call spokesperson for urgent media requests.

OHA will continue to report cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations and other data on weekdays through daily news releases, social media updates, the popular “Coronavirus Updates” newsletter and online dashboards.

OHA Data Dashboard will be updated

On Tuesday, OHA will track the state’s progress towards achieving the 70% vaccination target for adults over the age of 18 as the state moves to the next stage of immunization of Oregons. To update. As the county risk level framework has been lifted, dashboards and web pages that tracked county status under this framework have been revised to reflect Oregon vaccination progress.

Additional updates to the dashboard may be reported next week.

Below is a summary of the removal of the COVID-19 mitigation and dashboard changes that reflect the end of the state county risk level framework.

Vaccination in Oregon

On Friday, OHA reported that a new dose of 7,934 COVID-19 vaccination was added to the state’s immune registry. Of this total, 3,562 doses were given Thursday and 4,372 doses were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 7,037 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,539,481 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,743,093 first and second doses of Moderna, and 169,504 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, 2,404,609 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,194,103 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Immune Information Systems (IIS).

To date, 2,961,495 doses of Pfizer, 2,238,540 doses of Modena, and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated today, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalization

There are 132 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, two fewer than yesterday. There are 28 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one more than yesterday.

The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days was 999, a decrease of 4.9% from the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 160.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Incident and death

The newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (2), Colombia (2), Couse (1), Crook (3). Located in the county of. ), Curry (1), Deschutz (14), Douglas (14), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath ( 7), Lane (13), Lynn (15), Malheur (1), Marion (22), Morrow (1), Multnomah (22), Pork (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (6), Union ( 1), Wasco (2), Washington (14), Yamhill (8).

The 2,779th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 89-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on January 20 and died at the Rockledge Community Medical Center on January 31. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,780th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 92-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 16 and died at Salem Hospital on June 29. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,781th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 77-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on February 7 and died at South Bay Hospital on February 15. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, please visit our web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.