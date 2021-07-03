Health
Studies have found that cancer patients respond well to the Covid vaccine
According to a recent study by a team of international researchers, almost all cancer patients showed a good immune response to the coronavirus mRNA vaccine 3-4 weeks after receiving the second shot.
The results of this study were published in the journal “Cancer Cell”.
However, the fact that a small group of patients did not respond raised questions about how their protection against the virus would be addressed in the future.
Of the 131 patients studied, 94% developed antibodies against Covid-19. Seven high-risk patients did not.
“No antibodies to the virus were found in these patients,” said Dimpy P. Shah, MD, and PhD of the Maze Cancer Center, home of UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson. “It will have an impact on the future. Should certain high-risk patients be offered a third dose of the vaccine after cancer treatment is complete?”
Dr. Shah is the corresponding author of this study. The co-authors are from the Maze Cancer Center and the University of Geneva.
“Other vaccines and infections have shown that cancer patients do not develop as strong an immune response as the general population,” said Dr. Ruben Mesa, MD, director of the Maze Cancer Center and senior co-author of the study. Stated. “Therefore, it makes sense to hypothesize that certain high-risk groups of patients do not have an antibody response to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Patients with hematological malignancies such as myeloma and Hodgkin lymphoma were less likely to respond to vaccination than patients with solid tumors,” said Pankill K. Shah of the Maze Cancer Center, co-author. The doctor of medicine said. Results of a study with Dr. Alfredo Adeo, MD, a senior oncologist at the University of Geneva Hospital.
Within the high-risk group, patients who received treatment called rituximab within 6 months of vaccination did not develop antibodies. Rituximab is a monoclonal antibody used to treat hematopoietic cancers and autoimmune diseases.
Patients receiving chemotherapy that was toxic to cells showed an antibody response, which was suppressed compared to the general population. “We still don’t know how it relates to protection against COVID-19,” said Dr. Dimpie Shah.
Delta and other variants of the COVID-19 virus have not been investigated in this study. The team also did not analyze the response of T cells to B cells to fight infections in cancer patients.
The median age of patients in this study was 63 years. Most patients (106) had solid tumors as opposed to hematological malignancies (25). The population surveyed was 80% non-Hispanic whites, 18% Hispanics, and 2% blacks.
“We encourage future studies in black, Asian, and Hispanic patients to see if there are differences in the immune response of vaccination,” said Dr. Mesa. The dose may provide adequate protection, but this may not be the case for cancer patients, Dr. Dimpy Shah said.
“There was a significant difference in response between the two doses,” said Dr. Shah. “Two doses are very important for a strong antibody response, at least for cancer patients,” said Dr. Panquil Shah, who evaluated the immune response on or during the day of the second dose. Unlike that study, he said the study was unique. During those seven days, the study waited three to four weeks for results.
Studies suggest that patients with high-risk cancer, especially those receiving anti-CD20 antibodies, need to take precautions after vaccination. “Their bodies did not respond to vaccination, so they need to be aware that they could be potentially at risk,” said Dr. Pankir Shah.
