



Cats at Higher Risk of COVID-19 Infections Than Dogs: Research-Understanding What the CDC Suggests to Keep Pets Safe | Photo Source: Pixabay & nbsp Main highlights Understanding the risk of COVID-19 infection in animals may help to gain better insights into proper pet care within the COIVD-19 pandemic. Several studies have been conducted to understand the effects of the COVID-19 virus on animals. Here are some CDC approval guidelines that pet owners need to know: New Delhi: Keeping a pet is a responsibility that not everyone can deal with. It is always advisable to refrain from keeping pets unless you are willing to respect, pay attention to and protect them. Not only do we need to be aware of the effects of viruses on the human body, but it is just as essential to know the effects on animals. A recent study at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands, presented at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), showed susceptibility of animals to catch the COVID-19 virus. Risk of COVID-19 infection in animals The study, led by Dr. Els Broens, enrolled approximately 156 cats and 154 dogs from 196 households whose owners tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the last 2-200 days. As a result, we performed blood tests (for antibody tests in the case of past infections) and PCR tests (for tests for current infections). According to the results of the study, 31 cats and 23 dogs were antibody-positive, and 6 cats and 7 dogs were positive on the PCR test. This accounts for 17.4% and 4.2%, respectively. What do experts say? Dr. Els Broens, lead author of research at Utrecht University, said: “If you’re using Covid-19, you should avoid contact with cats and dogs, just like everyone else. However, the main concern is not the health of the animal, but the symptoms of Covid-19. It’s not that it’s absent or mild, but it’s a potential risk that your pet can act as a reservoir of the virus and reintroduce it into the human population. “Fortunately, no pet-to-human transmission has been reported so far. Therefore, despite the fairly high prevalence of pets in Covid-19-positive households, this study found pets. It’s unlikely that you’re involved in a pandemic, “she added. Dorothy Bienzur, a professor of veterinary pathology at the University of Guelph, Canada, said: Cats, especially those sleeping in their owner’s bed, seem to be particularly vulnerable. Therefore, if you have a Covid-19, we recommend that you keep a distance from your pet and keep it away from your bedroom. “ Words for pet owners Here are some guidelines provided by CDC Pet owners need to keep in mind during the COVID-19 crisis. If you have pets in your home, vaccinate yourself and everyone in your home as soon as possible. Do not bring your pet into direct contact with unvaccinated people outside the home. If the COVID-19 test is positive, keep away from your pet. Keep your pet away from people infected with the virus. Make sure your pet eats well and stays healthy. Building immunity in pets is just as important as human immunity. Be aware of the symptoms of pet infections. Common symptoms include diarrhea, sneezing, coughing, eye secretions, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, lethargy, and vomiting. If your pet has symptoms, immediately isolate it from yourself and your family. When feeding or caring for a sick pet, wear protective equipment and be careful not to touch, kiss, or snuggle up to the pet. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting a fitness program or making dietary changes.

