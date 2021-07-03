Florida added 15,978 coronavirus cases and 213 deaths in the past week

Florida officials reported 15,978 cases of coronavirus during the seven days from June 25 to July 1. This is a 35% increase in weekly cases since the last reporting period.

This brings the total number to 2,337,613 since the first two pandemics in Florida were reported more than 16 months ago on March 1, 2020.

The state has added 213 deaths since last week’s report, bringing the total number of pandemic deaths to 37,985. Authorities can take up to two weeks to identify and report coronavirus-related deaths.

Florida Health Department Announces last month It will no longer release daily COVID-19 data. Instead, we now release a weekly report every Friday, but withhold previously published information.

As of June 4, the state stopped reporting non-resident vaccinations, coronavirus cases and deaths.Florida Health Department provides non-resident data Tampa Bay Times..

“Florida is moving to the next stage of the COVID-19 response and has shifted reporting in parallel,” the agency said in an email on June 18. Times.. “Among the reportable illnesses monitored by the department, such as HIV and hepatitis, it is not common to calculate cases of non-Florida residents.”

Florida is the only state to update coronavirus case counts and data once a week. Weekly reports are more reliable than daily updates, but experts caveat Infrequent data updates can delay the identification of new trends.

vaccination: Florida received 248,721 doses of vaccine last week. The number of initial doses decreased to 111,220, and the number of initial doses of vaccine decreased for 4 consecutive weeks.

So far, according to the state, 58% of Florida residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once. This is a slight increase from 57% last week. Almost 50 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports: 64.7% Of Florida’s adults over the age of 18, vaccination is below President Joe Biden’s goal of at least partially vaccination of 70% of adults by July 4.

According to state data, more than 83% of Floridians aged 65 and over are vaccinated, and 73% of Floridians aged 60-64 are vaccinated. On the other hand, vaccination rates for people under the age of 40 remain low. Only 30% of 12-19 people are vaccinated, but 37% of 20-29 people and 44% of 30-39 people are vaccinated.

In Hillsborough County, 53% of residents over the age of 12 are vaccinated. 57 percent in Pineras. 54% at PASCO. In manatees, 56 percent. In pork, 49 percent. 48 percent in Hernando. And for citrus, 50 percent.

Positive: Florida’s positive rate rose from 3.8 percent last week to 5.2 percent last week.

According to the World Health Organization, the state must maintain a positive rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks before resuming. A positive rate of 5% or less indicates that the test is widespread enough to capture mild, asymptomatic, and negative cases.

Positive rates increased across the Tampa Bay area, with positive rates 5.7% in Hillsboro, 3.7% in Pinellas, 4.9% in Pasco, 3.9% in Manatees, 5.9% in Pork, 5.8% and 5.4% in Hernando. Percentage of citrus.

Hospitalization: The· Reported by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention On average, 273 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted to Florida hospitals daily from June 24th to June 30th. The CDC did not provide the latest county hospitalization figures at the time of issuance.

City number: Tampa Bay added 2,444 cases last week, an increase of 23% weekly from the previous week. This brings the total number of cases in the Tampa Bay area to 409,208.

As of Thursday’s count, Hillsboro added 952 cases, Pinellas 393 cases, Pasco 272 cases, Manatees 139 cases, Pork 506 cases, Hernando 111 cases and Citrus 71 cases.

The state no longer reports deaths from the county.by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dataIn the Hillsboro, Pinellas, Pork, Manatees, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties, less than 10 COVID-19-related deaths have been identified in the past week. Federal agencies do not report accurate deaths by county if the count is less than 10.

